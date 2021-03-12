Numskull Reveals A New Quarter Arcades Cabinet For Bubble Bobble

Numskull has revealed a new addition to their Quarter Arcades mini cabinet line with the original Bubble Bobble cabinet. This is a replica of the original arcade cabinet that you would have found back when TAITO first released it, but at a 1/6 scale of the original. It's a pretty awesome replica in time for the game's 35th anniversary, as it includes a copy of the original arcade version (not the NES version) for you to try and become the greatest champion that ever played it. You can read more about the cabinet below as it is currently on sale for $180.

One of the world's most recognisable, quintessential arcade games, and our most-requested addition by fans, Bubble Bobble stars the Bubble Dragons in their quests to complete the 100 levels of the Cave of Monsters and save their girlfriends. As well as being one of the first games to feature multiple endings, Bubble Bobble is amazingly fun in both single-player and co-op mode. We've worked closely with TAITO to create this fully playable, highly collectible ¼ scale replica of Bubble Bobble. Featuring the original ROM, artwork from TAITO designers, and all miniature replicas of all the marquees, bezel and more, this cabinet is dedicated to giving fans around the world the chance to play this iconic game from the comfort of their own homes. Official TAITO product – ¼ scale playable version of the 1980s Bubble Bobble arcade cabinet.

Fully playable cabinet – plays the original arcade ROM on a bespoke emulator.

Quarter Arcades #8: eighth in the series – collect them all to build your own miniature arcade.

Realistic replica – precise replica features, with original touches from TAITO helping to create a dedicated, authentic cabinet design.

High quality – made for durability, playability, and portability.

Play your way – internal dip switch settings let you play however you want, whenever you want.

Portable and displayable – rechargeable internal battery lets you take it on the go, or display at home in attract mode.