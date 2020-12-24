Nuts & Spire Blast Are Coming Soon To Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade revealed a couple of new games on the way as well as several updates that have been added to current titles. The two new games coming to the platform are Nuts, which is a new first-person puzzle game from Noodlecake Studios, and Spire Blast, which is a creative take on Match 3 where you color-match blocks to take down endless towers. You can read more about both below along with a list of updates being added to other games.

Coming Soon to Apple Arcade:

Spire Blast by Orbital Knight – Step into the colorful world of Spire Blast as players match colors to shoot and blast towers in this unique physics-based puzzler. They'll battle against an ever-hungry dragon to collapse numerous mysterious towers of all shapes and sizes that have risen up across the kingdom. But there's a twist; the blocks are influenced by gravity, so every move a player makes will collapse the tower in a variety of exciting ways. Link to assets here.

Nuts by Noodlecake Studios – As a rookie field researcher, players will gear up the caravan, boot up their GPS, spread out their map, and head for the depths of the enigmatic Melmoth Forest. Through a series of increasingly challenging missions that involve surveillance, timing, and logic, players are tasked with investigating the unusual activity of a society of squirrels by placing cameras during the day, and watching the footage at night, tracking their every movement. Where do they hide their nuts? What puzzling routes do they take? And why do they behave so strangely? While doing so, players will uncover a mystery. Could it be… that the squirrels are conspiring against them? Use photo and video cameras, motion sensors, thermal imaging, sound recorders, and other tools to figure out what they are up to. Link to assets here.

Apple Arcade – Recent Updates:

Mini Motorways' Daily Detour update introduces a new way for players to play the game with daily and weekly challenges that includes leaderboards as well as two new maps to explore. From the bustling streets of Manila to vibrant festivals in Rio de Janeiro, players will be able to explore fabulous cities around the world from the safety of their homes.

Skate City provides daily rewards for players to collect this holiday including special decks, ugly holiday sweaters, Santa suits, and more. Visit the skate shop for a free gift each day now through December 31. The game update also adds new gear and music to keep players in the zone.

Patterned offers over 120 new holiday and Around the World patterns, featuring Central America, South America, Iceland, Scandinavia and Western Europe. There's also new Game Center achievements and leaderboards.

Pac-Man Party Royale update includes a new multiplayer mode giving players the ability to enjoy the game among friends and family playing in the same room. Gamers can play with up to 4 controllers on a single Apple device. Pair their controllers, go to Local Mode, and join the game with each controller to start a real Couch Multiplayer experience. And as an early present for the End of Year celebrations, players will also find a Winter Theme for their mazes!

Sneaky Sasquatch has a new winter update including snowman building, battle royale-style snowball fight events, and new holiday rewards like house decorations, Santa hat, and more.