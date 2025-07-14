Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Jony Pazu Games, One Man's Trash

One Man's Trash Confirmed For Steam Release This Month

Want to play a game about digging that is loosely based on a true story? One Man's Trash will be coming out on Steam shortly

Article Summary One Man's Trash launches on Steam this month, inspired by a real-life Bitcoin landfill hunt.

Play as a desperate miner digging through junk to recover a lost digital fortune called "PitCoin."

Unique vacuum-based gameplay: suck up trash, discover bizarre treasures, and upgrade your gear.

Solo-developed indie game packed with satirical humor, mysterious secrets, and addictive progression.

Indie game developer and publisher Jony Pazu Games has confirmed the release date of One Man's Trash, as it arrives on Steam next week. Based loosely on a true story, the game has you playing as a businessman who is in search of a particular item, and in the process, has basically become a junk-pit surveyor, digging up everyone's garbage to find treasures. We have the latest trailer here to check out as the game will be released on July 23, 2025.

One Man's Trash

Welcome to One Man's Trash – a satisfyingly absurd dig-'em-up where you vacuum your way through an ever-deepening trash pit in a desperate (and probably delusional) hunt for your lost "PitCoin" fortune. Inspired by the true story of a man who accidentally threw away 8,000 Bitcoins, you play a down-on-his-luck miner who finally spends everything to buy a shady junkyard. Armed with nothing but a beefed-up vacuum cleaner, it's your job to suck up garbage, find valuables, and dig deeper than anyone's ever dared.

A dangerously addictive game loop : Suck. Sell. Upgrade. Repeat. It's simple, satisfying, and impossible to put down.

: Suck. Sell. Upgrade. Repeat. It's simple, satisfying, and impossible to put down. Vacuum-based digging : Carve through trash with satisfying game mechanics . Blow debris to build structures and escape deep holes.

: Carve through trash with satisfying game mechanics . Blow debris to build structures and escape deep holes. Tons of bizarre items : From toilets and traffic cones to ancient relics, lost consoles, cursed cartridges, and mythical collectibles.

: From toilets and traffic cones to ancient relics, lost consoles, cursed cartridges, and mythical collectibles. Pop culture treasure hunt : Collect legendary junk, unlock skins, track your finds, and show off your rarest trash trophies.

: Collect legendary junk, unlock skins, track your finds, and show off your rarest trash trophies. Deepening mystery : The further you go, the weirder it gets. Uncover secret paths, eerie echoes, and things that maybe shouldn't be down there.

: The further you go, the weirder it gets. Uncover secret paths, eerie echoes, and things that maybe shouldn't be down there. Progression that hooks : Upgrade your gear, expand your inventory, master the pit, and get filthy rich—or get hopelessly lost.

: Upgrade your gear, expand your inventory, master the pit, and get filthy rich—or get hopelessly lost. Built with satire and soul: Solo-developed in Unreal Engine, featuring global language support and a self-aware sense of humor.

