Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: One Move Away, PlayStack, Ramage Games

One Move Away Releases Free Demo for Steam Next Fest

The packing game One Move Away has a free demo available, as the game will be a part of Steam Next Fest later this month

Article Summary One Move Away offers a free demo on Steam as part of Steam Next Fest later this month.

Experience strategic, physics-based packing puzzles in a beautiful 3D, first-person perspective.

Challenge yourself to pack various items and fit them perfectly into vehicles with limited space.

Multiple objectives and realistic reactions make each level unique and satisfying for puzzle fans.

Indie game developer Ramage Games and publisher Playstack have launched a free demo for their next game, One Move Away. If you haven;t seen this game, this will tickly the OCD center of your mind for anyone who loves to get packing right. You'll be challeneged with filling up your car with all of the objects you have gathered in your life to that point trying to fill the car up in one load. The demo is available on on Steam, but no word yet on when we'll get the full game. Enjoy the trailer and info here in the meantime.

One Move Away

One Move Away is a 3D, first-person game that blends packing based puzzles with a beautiful art style. Strategically pack away possessions at various stages of three characters' lives. As we go through life, the number of possessions we accumulate grows, making packing a difficult task. This vast collection of belongings becomes challenging when it's time to pack.

Pack Your Way: Whether you're a meticulous or chaotic packer, One Move Away challenges you to pack your way. Optimize your strategy or embrace the mess, just make sure the boot closes!

Whether you're a meticulous or chaotic packer, One Move Away challenges you to pack your way. Optimize your strategy or embrace the mess, just make sure the boot closes! Handle With Care Or Else: Be prepared for every action to have a reaction. Expect realistic physics, just like in real life. Items placed carelessly can have a domino effect, pile them too high, and they'll all fall down! Experience the ultimate satisfaction of perfectly packing numerous items, expertly placing each one into its rightful space. Revel in the sense of accomplishment that comes from seeing the packing process from start to finish.

Be prepared for every action to have a reaction. Expect realistic physics, just like in real life. Items placed carelessly can have a domino effect, pile them too high, and they'll all fall down! Experience the ultimate satisfaction of perfectly packing numerous items, expertly placing each one into its rightful space. Revel in the sense of accomplishment that comes from seeing the packing process from start to finish. Packing Perfection: Challenge yourself, with multiple objectives to hit that will require you to think strategically .Each level gives you a new packing challenge with different sizes, shapes, and space limits to work around. Can you beat the clock and achieve packing perfection?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!