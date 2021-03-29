Orbital Bullet Finally Has An Official Steam Release Date

Assemble Entertainment and developer SmokeStab have revealed an official release date for Orbital Bullet on Steam. The game has been teased for a while, and technically, the game is being put into Early Access first, but the date on the table right now is April 22nd, 2021. Along with the release date the company drop new details about it along with a fresh new trailer to tide you over for the next four weeks.

Orbital Bullet is a multi-award-winning action-platformer that brings with it all the hallmarks of the genre: procedurally generated levels, a bevy of fun and creative destructive implements to use against your foes, a deep-skill tree, and plenty of upgrades, modifications, and crafting. However, what makes it stand out amongst its peers is the atypical 360° level design that will see players going 'round and 'round while dodging incoming bullets and laying a digital smackdown on their enemies. The Levels in this Game Go Round and Round…: A rotating 360° level design and gorgeous hybrid 2.5D graphics offers a wholly unique setting for the genre and opens up all-new gameplay elements and mechanics.

A rotating 360° level design and gorgeous hybrid 2.5D graphics offers a wholly unique setting for the genre and opens up all-new gameplay elements and mechanics. Harder. Better. Faster. Shoot-ier: In order to make it through deadly ring after deadly ring, players can make themselves — and their guns — more powerful and more effective with a deep crafting and weapon modification system.

In order to make it through deadly ring after deadly ring, players can make themselves — and their guns — more powerful and more effective with a deep crafting and weapon modification system. Climb that Skill Tree: Fight. Die. Improve your character. A 'branching' skill tree provides players with endless options for build variety and experimentation. Come back after each death better equipped to die slightly later in the game than you did before.

Fight. Die. Improve your character. A 'branching' skill tree provides players with endless options for build variety and experimentation. Come back after each death better equipped to die slightly later in the game than you did before. No Rest for the Weary: A time-saving instant transition feature at the end of each level ensures you don't get complacent while waiting for the level to load. Keep the action going non-stop and remember the old adage: "I'll sleep when I'm dead."