Paint The Town Red First-Person Brawler Game Available July 29th

Australian independent video game developer South East Games has announced that their first-person brawler game, Paint The Town Red, will be coming to consoles on July 29th of this year. The chaotic, voxel-style game is already in Early Access on the Steam Store, and will also be fully released there on the same day.

Paint The Town Red is a very chaotic game where you take the role of a character who uses their fists, weapons, or anything they can improvise in order to beat the faces in of anyone who dares oppose them. However, underneath the core game is a whole other rogue-lite adventure game where your character ventures into the caverns of the underground to, well, beat even more face.

The game has you brawling through all manner of different time periods, as well. You will travel time, fight enemies of both a mundane and fantastical nature alike. To what ends, you may ask? Most likely, simply put, satisfaction.

According to the official website for Paint The Town Red:

In the Scenario levels you'll need to use your wits, speed and anything you can get your hands on in epic bar fights, disco brawls, old west saloon rumbles and more. In the epic rogue-lite Beneath you'll have to delve deep underground battling terrifying monsters and unlocking powerful upgrades in a battle against ancient evils. PC Version Only: Our amazing community has used the in-game Level Editor and Custom Texture and Music options to add thousands of amazing new levels to the game on the Steam workshop. Create your own massive brawls, horrific adventures, ingenious puzzle levels and more with the intuitive editor.

