Pansear Is Pokémon GO's Next Ultra Unlock Reward

This week's Pokémon GO 6th Anniversary Event has now been updated with out-of-region Pansear encounters and Unown E raids. Let's get into the details of this new Ultra Unlock event.

The following Ultra Unlock bonuses have been added to the Pokémon GO 6th Anniversary Event:

Pansear: Pansear will be appearing in the wild and raids during the event. It can be encountered in its Shiny form.

Find Unown E in raids only during the Anniversary Event. It can also be encountered in its Shiny form. Wash Rotom: Timed Research will reward Wash Rotom. Wash Rotom is not new to the game and was in fact available during Pokémon GO Fest 2020 in Photobomb encounters. This past weekend's Pokémon GO Fest 2022 Berlin saw the release of Mow Rotom through Photobomb encounters, but it does not seem that Mow Rotom will have its wide availability yet.

The following Ultra Unlock bonuses have been added to the Ultra Unlock: Battle Weekend event:

Team GO Rocket balloons every two hours

An extra free Raid Pass daily

Defeating Grunts earns two Mysterious Components

Legendary Pokémon will be available in GO Battle League encounters starting at Rank 16

Earn 5x Stardust from GO Battle League rewards

Earn 50% extra XP from Raids

Earn 50% extra Stardust from defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts

Previous Community Day moves will be available via evolution for: Bulbasaur, Chikorita, Treecko, Turtwig, Snivy, Charmander, Cyndaquil, Torchic, Chimchar, Tepic, Squirtle, Totodile, Mudkip, Piplip, and Oshawott when evolving them or their middle stage up to their final form.



The rest of the event details will remain in play:

Date and time: Wednesday, July 6th at 10 AM until Tuesday, July 12th at 8 PM local time

Party Hat Charmeleon and Charizard. Cake Costume Pikachu. The previously available Party Hat Charmander can now be evolved. Wild spawns: Bulbasaur, Party Hat Charmander, Squirtle, Cake Costume Pikachu, Machop, Ledyba, Ralts, Buneary, Venipede, Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Bunnelby, Litleo, and Pikipek. Rare spawns will include Gabite, Clauncher, and Helioptile.

Field research encounters: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio.

Date and time: Saturday, Jul 9th at 12 AM until Sunday, July 10th at 11:59 PM local time.