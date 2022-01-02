Party Hat Nidorino Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2022

The 2022 New Year's Event is now live in Pokémon GO. It focuses on Costumed Pokémon in the wild, in raids, and in Eggs. Let's turn our eyes toward raids, where Party Hat Nidorino is currently featured. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this festive Pokémon from the Kanto region, perfect your catching strategy, and potentially even catch a Shiny Party Hat Nidorino.

Top Party Hat Nidorino Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Nidorino counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Shadow Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

Hoopa Unbound (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Shadow Gallade (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Exeggutor (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Gardevoir (Confusion, Psychic)

Mega Gengar (Lick, Psychic)

Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Nidorino with efficiency.

Hoopa Confined (Confusion, Psychic)

Espeon (Confusion, Psychic)

Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Azelf (Confusion, Future Sight)

Therian Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Metagross (Zen Heabutt, Psychic)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Drill Run)

Rhyperior (Mud Slap, Earthquake)

Gallade (Confusion, Psychic)

Incarnate Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Nidorino can be defeated by solo players. Your best bet is to create a team of counters based on the above Pokémon which are at the top of the meta. Also, be sure to power these Pokémon up to their highest possible CP and give them their optimal movesets listed above.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the most effective way to catch Pokémon. However, since Nidorino is an evolved form, I would suggest trying Pinap Berries for your first few catches in order to attempt to earn more Candies.

Shiny Odds

Party Hat Nidorino can currently be encountered in its Shiny form. It has historically had a boosted Shiny rate and likely does now as well.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!