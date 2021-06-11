Pasio Street Fair & New Sync Pairs Come To Pokémon Masters EX

DeNA Co., Ltd. has announced new content coming to Pokémon Masters EX, including new sync pairs as well as a Pasio Street Fair.

The full slate of new content arriving in Pokémon Masters EX includes:

"Town Square Street Fair" story event: Sync pairs can enjoy a Pasio street fair where they battling against Korrina, Fantina, and Silver. ★-Guaranteed Scout Tickets, up to eight total. Available to those who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story. Log-in bonus from now until June 29th at 10:59PM: Up to 1,000 Gems.

Lana & Araquanid Sync pair: Water-type sync pair. Move: Wide Guard which Pokémon Masters EX official announcement says "makes them take a defensive posture and nullifies moves that target your entire team (excluding sync moves)." Can reach a 6★EX Potential rating to increase the strength of their sync moves and unlock a new outfit. Available now until June 30th at 10:59 PM Pacific.

Kiawe & Alolan Marowak: Fire-type sync pair. Moves: Flame Charge and Dancing Fever which can recover HP and strengthen allies. Can reach a 6★EX Potential rating. Available starting June 12th at 11:00 PM Pacific until June 30 at 10:59 PM Pacific.

Hala & Crabominable: Ice-type sync pair. Moves: Dire Hit+ and Make 'Em Holla, which can boost stats. Can reach a 6★EX Potential rating. Available starting June 14th at 11:00 PM Pacific until June 30 at 10:59 PM Pacific.

The Masked Royal & Incineroar: Dark-type sync pair. Passive skill: Lower all opponents' Attac upon entering battle. Attack: Brutal Swing, which can attack all opponents at once. Can reach a 6★EX Potential rating. Available starting June 16th at 11:00 PM Pacific until June 30th at 10:59 PM Pacific.



Chapter 29 of the Main Story has also been activated in Pokémon Masters EX. DeNA announced the following details: