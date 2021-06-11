Pasio Street Fair & New Sync Pairs Come To Pokémon Masters EX

DeNA Co., Ltd. has announced new content coming to Pokémon Masters EX, including new sync pairs as well as a Pasio Street Fair.

Pokémon Masters EX graphic. Credit: DeNa
The full slate of new content arriving in Pokémon Masters EX includes:

  • "Town Square Street Fair" story event:
    • Sync pairs can enjoy a Pasio street fair where they battling against Korrina, Fantina, and Silver.
    • ★-Guaranteed Scout Tickets, up to eight total.
    • Available to those who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story.
    • Log-in bonus from now until June 29th at 10:59PM: Up to 1,000 Gems.
  • Lana & Araquanid Sync pair:
    • Water-type sync pair.
    • Move: Wide Guard which Pokémon Masters EX official announcement says "makes them take a defensive posture and nullifies moves that target your entire team (excluding sync moves)."
    • Can reach a 6★EX Potential rating to increase the strength of their sync moves and unlock a new outfit.
    • Available now until June 30th at 10:59 PM Pacific.
  • Kiawe & Alolan Marowak:
    • Fire-type sync pair.
    • Moves: Flame Charge and Dancing Fever which can recover HP and strengthen allies.
    • Can reach a 6★EX Potential rating.
    • Available starting June 12th at 11:00 PM Pacific until June 30 at 10:59 PM Pacific.
  • Hala & Crabominable:
    • Ice-type sync pair.
    • Moves: Dire Hit+ and Make 'Em Holla, which can boost stats.
    • Can reach a 6★EX Potential rating.
    • Available starting June 14th at 11:00 PM Pacific until June 30 at 10:59 PM Pacific.
  • The Masked Royal & Incineroar:
    • Dark-type sync pair.
    • Passive skill: Lower all opponents' Attac upon entering battle.
    • Attack: Brutal Swing, which can attack all opponents at once.
    • Can reach a 6★EX Potential rating.
    • Available starting June 16th at 11:00 PM Pacific until June 30th at 10:59 PM Pacific.

Chapter 29 of the Main Story has also been activated in Pokémon Masters EX. DeNA announced the following details:

In this new story chapter, the semifinals of the Pokémon Masters League (PML) have finally arrived, pitting the player character's team of sync pairs against Lear's. A highlight of this story is the conversations between Lear, Rachel, and Sawyer that show the bonds the three of them share.

