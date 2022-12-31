Payday 3 Releases New Teaser Trailer With Release Window

Starbreeze Studios and Prime Matter released a new trailer today for Payday 3, showing off a new logo as well as a release window. The two companies haven't said much of anything this year about the development of the game, keeping a lot of it under wraps with the exception of a few leaks that have taken place. But even the links don't paint a perfect picture of what may be going on with the game. And while we technically still don't have much more info than we did before, the latest trailer at least gives us a bit of hype.

The trailer dropped this evening with the goal of showing off the new logo for the game, which is alright; it's nothing flashy or exciting. But it does mark a change of style for the series in that regard. The primary thing that comes across is the four heist characters looking off at fireworks happening in New York City for what we assume is a nod to New Year's Eve tonight, as they look like they're ready to go pull off a job. We also now know the game will be released sometime in 2023, and while they didn't put a seasonal window on it, we at least know it'll be in this calendar year.

"Payday 3 is the much-anticipated sequel to one of the most popular co-op shooters ever. Since its release, Payday-players have been reveling in the thrill of a perfectly planned and executed heist. That's what makes Payday a high-octane, co-op FPS experience without equal. Step out of retirement back into the life of crime in the shoes of the Payday Gang, the envy of their peers, and the nightmare of law enforcement wherever they go. Several years after the crew's reign of terror over Washington DC has ended, they assemble once again to deal with the threat that roused them out of early retirement."