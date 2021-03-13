Pile Up! Box By Box Will Be Released On Steam March 18th

HandyGames and Seed By Seed have announced their next game, Pile Up! Box By Box, will be released on Steam next week. This is one of the cutest games you'll ever see about cardboard boxes, specifically shipping boxes in this 3D co-op platformer where you have to get yourself from one end of the map to the other by solving puzzles and working together. The game can be done in single-player mode that will get you through the storyline, but a lot of the fun is working with up to four players to get everyone where they need to go while picking up all the hidden stuff along the way. You can read more about it and check out the trailer as the Steam version of the game drops on March 18th.

Coordinate with your friends or rely on your own creativity to navigate cardboard worlds full of uniquely joyful levels. Unfold mysteries, solve puzzles, and quests as a team, visit the friendly citizens of sunbaked islands, amber forests, and magical caves. Or maybe just kick-back and challenge your friends in action-packed rounds of Boxball, Pile of Dunk, or Tic Pile Toe? GO ON AN ADVENTURE: Explore colorful cardboard worlds in this cute 3D platformer. Find your way through countless levels, uncover mysteries and bring joy to the cardboard inhabitants of these places.

Explore colorful cardboard worlds in this cute 3D platformer. Find your way through countless levels, uncover mysteries and bring joy to the cardboard inhabitants of these places. LOCAL MULTIPLAYER: Play with your friends with up to 4 players! Drop-in and out at any time with dynamic challenge rescaling. Remote play via Steam is possible.

Play with your friends with up to 4 players! Drop-in and out at any time with dynamic challenge rescaling. Remote play via Steam is possible. A GAME FOR EVERYONE: Anybody can play Pile Up! Box By Box The chill-paced game has simple controls, no punishment for failure, and no time pressure. And remember that teammates can always help each other!

Anybody can play Pile Up! Box By Box The chill-paced game has simple controls, no punishment for failure, and no time pressure. And remember that teammates can always help each other! TEAMWORK: Cooperate to progress! It's all about communication and organization. Share the tasks, synchronize your moves and carry each other to overcome the challenges.

Cooperate to progress! It's all about communication and organization. Share the tasks, synchronize your moves and carry each other to overcome the challenges. MINIGAME FRENZY: Face your friends in frantic minigames and lead hilariously chaotic battles. For party game lovers!

Face your friends in frantic minigames and lead hilariously chaotic battles. For party game lovers! CREATIVITY IS KEY: Think outside the box and solve the puzzles your own way. There is no unique solution, creativity is the key! The sky is the limit! Build stairs and structures with the boxes you collected.

Think outside the box and solve the puzzles your own way. There is no unique solution, creativity is the key! The sky is the limit! Build stairs and structures with the boxes you collected. OPTIMIZE YOUR STRATEGIES: Unlock the timer mode and test your skills at piling up boxes. Find the best strategy and the quickest way to progress through the worlds.