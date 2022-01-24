Piloswine Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2022

Today, raids switch over as the Power Planet event in Pokémon GO changes gears. Tier One and the Mega Raid boss will remain the same as we saw in Part One, while Tier Three and Five change today. Let's take a look at the Pokémon which can now be battled in Tier Three raids. This is article will focus on Piloswine. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Ice/Ground-type and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Piloswine Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Piloswine counters as such:

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Piloswine with efficiency.

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Piloswine can be defeated by solo trainers. In order to take it on alone, you should go into the raid with the top counters with the correct moves listed above. It is also important to power up your Pokémon as much as possible.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Piloswine cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to get a Shiny Piloswine in Pokémon GO, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Swinub.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!