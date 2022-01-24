Piloswine Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2022
Today, raids switch over as the Power Planet event in Pokémon GO changes gears. Tier One and the Mega Raid boss will remain the same as we saw in Part One, while Tier Three and Five change today. Let's take a look at the Pokémon which can now be battled in Tier Three raids. This is article will focus on Piloswine. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Ice/Ground-type and perfect your catching strategy.
Top Piloswine Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Piloswine counters as such:
- Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Piloswine with efficiency.
- Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip
- Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf
- Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn
- Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Piloswine can be defeated by solo trainers. In order to take it on alone, you should go into the raid with the top counters with the correct moves listed above. It is also important to power up your Pokémon as much as possible.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
Piloswine cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to get a Shiny Piloswine in Pokémon GO, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Swinub.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!