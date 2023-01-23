Plan B: Terraform Comes To Early Access Next Month Plan B: Terraform will be released for Steam's Early Access in mid-February, bringing a resource management title that teaches you to plan.

Indie developer and publisher Gaddy Games revealed that they will be releasing Plan B: Terraform into Early Access this February. The game, in essence, teaches you that when the fall of the Earth comes, you better have a backup plan. The game will have you taking a totally untouched alien world and transforming it into the same kind of environment we had back home. But resources are limited, and you don't have everything go your way the first time around, as you will have to deal with a ton of issues just to make vegetation grow the way you want it to, let alone bring back a society somewhere else. You can read more about it below, as the game will release on February 15th, 2023.

"The world of Plan B: Terraform is composed of more than a million hexagons. Players will experience a "real" terraformation of a planet with a global and real-time simulation of temperature, vegetation growth, and dynamically formed rivers and oceans. Watch the radical evolution of the population as the colony goes from just a few inhabitants to a million and more. It's time to make Earth's Plan B a success.

Expand and progress: Extract minerals, terraform, and transport these items to cities in order to expand your colony.

Extract minerals, terraform, and transport these items to cities in order to expand your colony. Plan for the future: Build terraforming devices such as greenhouse gas factories in order to progressively warm up the atmosphere, make ice melt and make rain fall until rivers and oceans form. Once certain conditions are met you'll be able to plant trees and create lush forests.

Build terraforming devices such as greenhouse gas factories in order to progressively warm up the atmosphere, make ice melt and make rain fall until rivers and oceans form. Once certain conditions are met you'll be able to plant trees and create lush forests. Huge planetary scale background: A realistic world made up of over a million hexagons.

A realistic world made up of over a million hexagons. Real terraformation of a planet: The game features a real-time simulation of temperature, vegetation, rain, and water flowing to from dynamic rivers and oceans.