PlateUp! Confirmed Console Version Coming In February

Yogacast Games have finally been able to confirm that the console version of PlateUp! is coming in February for multiple platforms.

Article Summary PlateUp! console launch set for February 15, 2024, on all major platforms.

New PlateUp! trailer released, showcasing the upcoming console gameplay.

Experience PlateUp!'s co-op cooking and roguelite progression with friends or solo.

PlateUp! Collector’s Edition includes Mini-Figurines and exclusive cosmetic items.

Indie game developer It's Happening and publisher Yogacast Games confirmed that PlateUp! has a console release date of February. The team confirmed this afternoon that the game will be released for all three major consoles on February 15, 2024, and will come with all of the major updates and upgrades the PC version has seen up to that point. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can watch down at the bottom.

PlateUp!

PlateUp! seamlessly blends the spice of classic co-op cooking action and a dollop of permanent roguelite progression, as players cook and serve up delicious dishes in restaurants of their own creation. These ever-evolving diners are built on the back of a wide selection of cuisine, equipment, and layout options. There's plenty to help players cook up a storm in their perfect restaurant. PlateUp! also supports up to 4 players both online and locally, meaning its multiplayer madness can be enjoyed from the comfort of the couch, the tense trappings of a train, or even the backroom of your own restaurant if you're into that. Friends and family will need their aprons on and spatulas at the ready as they rally together to keep their business afloat.

With over 10,000 reviews on Steam, console players finally get to know what all the fuss is about with this carefully crafted console edition. PlateUp! is the perfect game for newcomers, so get ready to throw your chef's hat into the ring and kickstart your restaurant adventure. What's more, the PlateUp! Collector's Edition is available to pre-order. Aiming to reflect the fun and frantic nature of the game, it will feature four exclusive Mini-Figurines inspired by the iconic playable characters of PlateUp! Also confirmed for all physical editions of the game are additional character cosmetics, including 8 unique hats (Cat Hat, Cowboy Hat and more!) along with 4 unique particle effects.

