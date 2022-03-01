PNY Reveals New XLR8 MicroSD For Nintendo Switch & Android

PNY has revealed a brand new microSD card specifically designed for gaming needs on Nintendo Switch and Android devices. The new card is the XLR8, which will be part of their Gaming line of microSD Flash Memory Cards. This specific model features V30 Video Speed and A2 App Performance, an upgrade to many of the previous models that they offer which give a better experience specifically to games. The company is basically touting this as the "ultimate gaming solution" when it comes to mobile and portable console gaming devices. We have more info on it below, but you can start purchasing it today depending on how much memory you want. The current offers are 128GB for $16, 256GB for $29, and 512GB for $60.

XLR8 Gaming microSD Cards from PNY are the ideal solution for gamers who demand the best possible performance from their mobile and portable gaming devices. With lightning-fast speeds of up to 100MB/s sequential read and 90MB/s sequential write, the XLR8 Gaming microSD Cards offer the performance required for mainstream and enthusiast gamers to take their gaming experience to the next level. XLR8 Gaming microSD cards are U3-rated and feature V30 Video Speed to ensure a minimum sustained read and write speed, enabling extended lengths of 4K Ultra HD video and burst mode photo. These same specifications make for an incredibly versatile microSD card. Not only do they allow for professional quality photography and videography, but they also allow gamers of all skill levels to quickly download, load, store, and share their favorite games so they can spend less time waiting and more time playing.

The XLR8 Gaming microSD cards are equipped with A2 Application Performance, allowing users to jump into the action and run gaming apps directly from the microSD card. It also helps deliver faster app launch and smoother game play performance. A2 Application Performance gives the most dedicated users a competitive edge for the ultimate gaming experience. The XLR8 Gaming microSD Cards are compatible with many microSD-equipped mobile devices such as smartphones & tablets, as well as portable gaming consoles such as Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite. They are available in expanded capacities ranging from 128GB to 512GB With faster speeds and greater storage capacity, these microSD cards help users capture, relive, and share their real life and in-game adventures