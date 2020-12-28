Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Delibird Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the current Holiday 2020 event, let's take a look at Delibird's lore.

Dex entry number 225, Delibird is a dual Ice/Flying-type species from the Johto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Two. This species can be encountered as either male or female and has no discernible gender difference. Referred to as the "Delivery Pokémon," this is what Delibird's Dex entry says:

Delibird carries its food bundled up in its tail. There once was a famous explorer who managed to reach the peak of the world's highest mountain, thanks to one of these Pokémon sharing its food.

Pokémon GO players have only one chance per year to catch Delibird, as it is exclusive to the holiday event. It is a one-stage Pokémon and has no evolutions or pre-evolutions… but man oh man, imagine a baby Pokémon version of this? Delibird is inspired by Santa, both in its color palette and tail, which is used as a bag.

For fans of the anime, Delibird actually appears with Santa Clause in the anime, specifically the episode Delibird's Dilemma of the series Pichu and Pikachu's Winter Vacation 2001. Other appearances feature Dues and Don'ts, Battling the Generational Gap!, Battling on the Wing!, and the movie The Power of Us.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Delibird:

Gold: It carries food all day long. There are tales about lost people who were saved by the food it had.

Silver: It nests at the edge of sharp cliffs. It spends all day carrying food to its awaiting chicks.

Sun: Although it naturally prefers colder locales, Delibird in Alola seem able to withstand the heat to a certain extent.

Moon: It has a generous habit of sharing its food with people and Pokémon, so it's always scrounging around for more food.