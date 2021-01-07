Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Genesect Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of Burn Drive Genesect's debut, let's take a deep dive into this prehistoric species' lore.

Dex entry number 649, Genesect is a Bug/Steel-type species from the Unova Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Five. This Mythical Pokémon, like most Mythicals and Legendaries, has no gender. Referred to as the "Paleozoic Pokémon," this is what Genesect's Dex entry says:

This Pokémon existed 300 million yeas ago. Team Plasma alltered it and attached a cannon to its back.

Interesting of Niantic to choose this Pokédex entry with its specific reference to Team Plasma. Team Plasma, introduced originally in the Pokémon Black & White games which introduced Generation Five and the Unova region, they were a band of… well, kind of Pokémon activists. They wanted to liberate all of these creatures from their trainer, unaware that they were being manipulated by a villain who wanted this done so that he could rule Unova as the only Pokémon trainer. Genesect is, in the games, indeed revived by them, Jurassic Park style. Could their inclusion in GO's chosen Dex entry hint at their future arrival in the game, Team GO Rocket style?

What sets Genesect apart from other species is its Drives. Inserting different Drives into the cannon on its back can change the typing of its signature move Techno Blast. For those interested in learning more about those Drives and Niantic's application of this mechanic in Pokémon GO, continue here.

For fans of the anime, an army of Genesect is introduced in the episode Meowth, Colress, and Team Rivalry! and then featured as the main threat in the sixteenth movie, Genesect and the Legend Awakened. Led by a Shiny Genesect, this army of Genesect go on a rampage and come into conflict with Mewtwo.

Other Pokédex entries about Genesect are essentially slightly reworded versions of the entry above.