Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Miltank Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of its Shiny release in the current Johto Celebration event, let's take a deep dive into Miltank's lore.

Dex entry number 241, Miltank is a pure Normal-type species from the Johto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Two. This Pokémon can only be, and this is going to come as a shock of course to those who have seen it, encountered as a female. Referred to as the "Milk Cow Pokémon," this is what Miltank Dex entry says:

Miltank giives over five gallons of milk on a daily basis. Its sweet milk is enjoyed by children and grown-ups alike. People who can't drink milk turn it into yogurt and eat it instead.

Is that… is that an accurate portrayal of how to live with lactose intolerance just hiding out in a Pokédex entry?

Miltank is very obviously modeled after a cow, and is, though it's officially a different species, thought of as the female counterpart to Tauros, the bull Pokémon. Hilariously, while these two have pretty standard bull and cow-esque features with the exception of how Miltank is essentially doing a TikTok dance on the encounter screen, they have incredibly vibrant Shinies. Just imagine a green Tauros and a blue Miltank meeting. Actually, don't.

For fans of the anime, Miltank has quite a few appearances, especially in relation to the character Whitney, who has a Miltank. Whitney's Miltank features in A Goldenrod Opportunity and A Dairy Tale Ending, while the latter also shows her uncle to have a herd of Miltank on his farm. Other Mitank featured in multiple episodes throughout the series.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Mitank:

Gold: Its milk is packed with nutrition, making it the ultimate beverage for the sick or weary.

Crystal: In order to milk a Miltank, one must have a knack for rhythmically pulling up and down on its udders.

Diamond/Pearl: It is said that kids who drink Miltank's milk grow up to become hearty, healthy adults.

Sun: Its milk is high in calories and packed with nutrients. Therefore, if you drink too much of it, you may wind up with a body like Miltank's.