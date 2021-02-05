Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Skorupi Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of this week's Team GO Rocket Celebration Event, let's take a look at Skorupi's lore.

Dex entry number 451, Skorupi is a dual Poison/Bug-type species from the Sinnoh Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Four. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female and has no gender difference. Referred to as the "Scorpion Pokémon," this is what Skorpui's Dex entry says:

It burrows under the sand to lie in wait for prey. Its tail claws can injct its prey with a savage poison.

Skorupi is part of a two-stage evolutionary line. It evolves into Drapion, the "Ogre Scorpion Pokémon," that becomes a Poison/Dark-type. In the original game series, Skorupi debuted in Diamond & Pearl and could be found in the Great Marsh, Sinnoh's Safari Zone.

For fans of the anime, Skorupi first appeared in A Trainer and Child Reunion! It was much like Pikachu in that it often hung out outside of its PokéBall with its trainer, Aaron, who is a member of Sinnoh's Elite Four. Different Skorupi also get a major feature in that they are owned by Team Flare Grunts, and they appear prominently in episodes such as From A to Z!, Meeting at Terminus Cave!, and more.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Skorupi:

Diamond: It grips prey with its tail claws and injects poison. It tenaciously hangs on until the poison takes.

Black/White: As soon as the tail claws close, its needle tips secrete poison. It can survive a year without food.

Sword: After burrowing into the sand, it waits patiently for prey to come near. This Pokémon and Sizzlipede share common descent.

Shield: It attacks using the claws on its tail. Once locked in its grip, its prey is unable to move as this Pokémon's poison seeps in.