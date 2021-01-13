Secret Rare Gold Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Rebel Clash Part 2

As 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary begins, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight Rebel Clash, the second expansion of the Sword & Shield era, which was released in English on May 1st, 2020. Let's take a look at the stunning Secret Rare Gold cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion. Secret Rare cards feature a number greater than the collective number of the set. For example, the first of the below Secret Rares, Big Charm, is numbered 206/192. The next card, Scoop Up Net, is 207/192, and so on.

First, Gold Cards aren't the only Secret Rare cards in this expansion. It also has a Rainbow Rare card. Don't miss Part One, Two, and Three of our Rainbow Rare spotlight of Pokémon TCG Rebel Clash. Now, we begin the final leg of our Rebel Clash spotlight with these two Gold Secret Rare Pokémon cards.

Big harm, Scoop Up Net, Tool Scrapper, Twin Energy: Normally, we break these down and assess each card, but the Secret Rare Trainer Item cards are "love 'em or hate 'em," pretty much full stop. They're attractive cards to be sure, but when the other options for Secret Rares are Rainbow Rare Pokémon or Shiny Pokémon featured on Gold Cards such as the Frosmoth and Galarian Perrserker in this set, I find it understandable why some find these Gold Trainers underwhelming. Personally, I think that the best Trainer cards in the modern sets are the Full Art Trainer Supporter cards, which let the amazing design of Pokémon's human characters show. It must be said, though, that those who play the TCG competitively do enjoy these cards, which gives them some worth for both collectors and in the market.

