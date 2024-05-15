Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: cara dune, dune: prophecy, max, teaser

Dune: Prophecy Teaser Released; Prequel Series Arrives This Fall

Set to hit Max screens this fall, we have a look at an official teaser for Emily Watson & Olivia Williams-starring Dune: Prophecy.

What better day than Warner Bros. Discovery's Upfronts presentation to the media and advertisers to roll out some looks at what's to come? That's exactly what WBD is doing – with Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content, rolling out a first-look teaser for the Max Original prequel spinoff series Dune: Prophecy. with the six-episode series set to hit screens this fall, the series boasts a cast that includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

Inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, Dune: Prophecy may not be hitting screens until later this year – but that doesn't mean you have to wait for an early look:

From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. DUNE: PROPHECY is inspired by the novel "Sisterhood of Dune," written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer. Anna Foerster executive produced and directed multiple episodes, including the first. Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts executive produce with New York Times bestselling author Brian Herbert, along with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate. New York Times bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer. The series is co-produced by Max and Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the film franchise that has released two installments.

