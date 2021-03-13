Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Thundurus Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of this week's Thundurus raid rotation, let's take a deep dive into this Legendary Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 642, Thundurus is a dual Electric/Flying-type species from the Unova Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Five. This Legendary Pokémon, unlike most Legendaries that have no gender, can only be encountered as Male. Referred to as the "Bolt Strike Pokémon," this is what Thundurus' Dex entry says:

As it flies around, it shoots lightning all over the place and causes forest fires. It is therefore disliked.

Well, that's definitely the first Dex entry I've read that says, "Yeah, no one likes this guy."

Thundurus is one of the three Legendaries known as the Forces of Nature along with Tornadus and Landorus. All three of them have two Formes: the Incarnate Forme which resembles a humanoid and the Therian Forme which reveals their true appearance as an animalistic spirit. The Forces of Nature are based on kami from Japanese mythology with Thundurus specifically representing Raijin, the kami of thunder, lightning, and storms. Interestingly, while Thundurus is classified as the "Bolt Strike" Pokémon, it cannot learn that move in the original games, as Bolt Strike is the signature attack of another Legendary from the Unova region: Zekrom.

For fans of the anime, Thundurus appears for the first time in Stopping the Rage of Legends! Part 1 in its Incarnate Forme as it does battle with Tornadus after its shrine is destroyed. Then, both Formes appear in Unova's Survival Crisis!

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Thundurus:

Black: Countless charred remains mar the landscape of places through which Thundurus has passed.

White: The spikes on its tail discharge immense bolts of lightning. It flies around the Unova region firing off lightning bolts.