Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Tornadus Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of this week's Tornadus raid rotation, let's take a deep dive into this Legendary Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 641, Tornadus is a pure Flying-type species from the Unova Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Five. This Legendary Pokémon, unlike most Legendaries that have no gender, can only be encountered as Male. Referred to as the "Cyclone Pokémon," this is what Tornadus Dex entry says:

Tornadus expels massive energy from its tail, causing severe storms. Its power is great enough to blow houses away.

Tornadus is unique in Pokémon GO and, at one time, the larger Pokémon world due to its typing. It is the only pure Flying-type species in the game. Generation Eight later introduced another pure Flying-type species, Rookidee, but that's a long way off in GO. This unique typing is an anomaly because most of the game's Flying-types tend to be birds which also get a Normal-typing.

Tornadus is one of the three Legendaries known as the Forces of Nature along with Thundurus and Landorus. All three of them have two Formes: the Incarnate Forme which resembles a humanoid and the Therian Forme which reveals their true appearance as an animalistic spirit. The Forces of Nature are based on kami from Japanese mythology with Tornadus specifically representing Fūjin, the kami of wind.

For fans of the anime, Tornadus appears for the first time in Stopping the Rage of Legends! Part 1 in its Incarnate Forme as it does battle with Tornadus. Then, both Formes appear in Unova's Survival Crisis!

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Tornadus:

Black: The lower half of its body is wrapped in a cloud of energy. It zooms through the sky at 200 mph.

Black 2/White 2: In every direction it flies, creating winds so powerful, they blow everything away.