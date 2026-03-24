Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nintendo, Pokémon | Tagged: android, ios, nintendo switch, Pokémon Champions, the pokemon company

Pokémon Champions Confirmed For Switch & Mobile Launch This April

After being teased back in February, Pokémon Champions has a launch date for both Nintendo Switch and mobile devices next month

Article Summary Pokémon Champions launches April on Nintendo Switch and mobile, connecting with other Pokémon games.

Build your team and battle online in intense single or double battles with familiar Pokémon mechanics.

Recruit Pokémon via Pokémon HOME, Pokémon GO, or daily rotations—expand your roster with Victory Points.

Compete in ranked, casual, or custom battles, and customize your trainer with shop rewards and passes.

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have confirmed the launch date for Pokémon Champions, as the game will be out in two weeks. The team revealed more about how the transfer system will work across multiple other titles in the franchise that are currently out, as the mobile/portable title will serve as a sort of nexus point for players to play with their favorite pocket monsters across several games. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here as the title will launch on April 8, 2026, for Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices, with Switch 2 access coming later this year.

Prepare For the Synergy That Is Pokémon Champions Through Multiple Titles

Pokémon Champions is a free-to-start game focused on building a team of Pokémon and engaging in online battles against other players. These battles use familiar mechanics from previous Pokémon RPG series games, such as Pokémon types, Abilities, and moves, enabling the rich and varied battle strategies that Trainers may already be familiar with. Players also have the option to purchase the Pokémon Champions + Starter Pack bundle for 50 more Pokémon in their storage box, the "Battle! (Trainer Battle)" song from Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!, 30 Teammate Tickets and 50 Training Tickets. Additionally, a Premium Battle Pass and Membership will also be available for purchase in the game.

Pokémon Battles – Pokémon Champions focuses on competing online against Trainers from near and far in turn-based, one-on-one Single Battles or two-on-two Double Battles. Gather a team of six Pokémon to challenge your opponents and make use of strategies like swapping Pokémon mid-battle, powering them up with Mega Evolution, making use of type advantages and more to secure victory. Decisions you make on the fly could influence the tide of battle, so choose wisely.

Pokémon Champions focuses on competing online against Trainers from near and far in turn-based, one-on-one Single Battles or two-on-two Double Battles. Gather a team of six Pokémon to challenge your opponents and make use of strategies like swapping Pokémon mid-battle, powering them up with Mega Evolution, making use of type advantages and more to secure victory. Decisions you make on the fly could influence the tide of battle, so choose wisely. Recruit Pokémon – Recruit battle-ready Pokémon in two ways: Connect to the Pokémon HOME app where certain Pokémon you've obtained and transferred from the Pokémon RPG series and the Pokémon GO app will be available to join your team. Or, recruit one random Pokémon per day, which will be available to you for one week and only usable in Pokémon Champions. You can also use Victory Points (VP) to recruit multiple Pokémon in a single day. Plus, spend VP to recruit Pokémon permanently.

Recruit battle-ready Pokémon in two ways: Connect to the Pokémon HOME app where certain Pokémon you've obtained and transferred from the Pokémon RPG series and the Pokémon GO app will be available to join your team. Or, recruit one random Pokémon per day, which will be available to you for one week and only usable in Pokémon Champions. You can also use Victory Points (VP) to recruit multiple Pokémon in a single day. Plus, spend VP to recruit Pokémon permanently. Online Modes – Test your skills in Ranked Battles and aim for the top spot against similarly ranked Trainers. Experiment freely in Casual Battles, where wins and losses aren't recorded. And in Private Battles, create a room and battle against anyone with the Room ID. There will also be in-game Online Competitions, which have preset rules that change every season.

Test your skills in Ranked Battles and aim for the top spot against similarly ranked Trainers. Experiment freely in Casual Battles, where wins and losses aren't recorded. And in Private Battles, create a room and battle against anyone with the Room ID. There will also be in-game Online Competitions, which have preset rules that change every season. Victory Points (VP) – Earned VP can be spent in several ways. In addition to recruiting Pokémon, you can spend VP to train Pokémon and adjust their moves, abilities, stat points, Natures and more. Head to the in-game Shop and you can also exchange VP to purchase various things such as held items, Mega Stones, battle music, and even new looks and styles for your trainer – including clothing, Poké Ball throwing styles and more.

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