Pokémon Collaborates With Katy Perry For 25th Anniversary

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the world's most popular media franchise: Pokémon. The Pokémon Company International will celebrate a quarter-century of bringing joy to fans of all ages this year with a brand new movie, special sets of the TCG, and… Katy Perry music? Here are the full details.

The Pokémon Company International has paired with UMG's Universal Music Group for Brands for a new initiative titled P25 Music. Katy Perry has been announced as the main artist taking part in this year-long musical event. In today's announcement, Perry said:

"Pokémon has been a constant in my life from playing the original video games on my Game Boy, to trading […] cards at lunch, to the adventures of catching Pokémon on the street with Pokémon GO. I've even visited the Pokémon Café in Japan while on tour! It is an honor to be chosen to help celebrate a franchise that has given me so much joy in the last 25 years, and to be able to watch it evolve in the ways it's provided that kind of electric joy for the kids in my life and around the world."

Colin Palmer, vice president of marketing at The Pokémon Company International, added:

"In Katy Perry, we see a kindred spirit […] whose world is bright, fun and uplifting. Katy is a wonderful ambassador to help us celebrate 25 years of Pokémon, and we can't wait for music fans everywhere to experience the exciting collaborations we have planned."

In addition to this, the following was announced:

First Partner Pack: A special TCG product introducing over-sized cards featuring Pikachu and the starters.

Collaborations with Build-A-Bear Workshop®, General Mills, Levi's, McDonald's, Jazwares, Scholastic, Mattel, Funko, PowerA, and The Wand Company.

New Pokémon GO and Masters EX content celebrating the anniversary.

25 Years of Adventure: A Journey Through the Pokémon World which will have fans revisit all of the regions introduced in the games, starting with Galar. This year-long event was previewed on their official YouTube channel, which previewed the highly-anticipated Shiny Charizard VMAX from the upcoming TCG set Shining Fates, new merchandise, and a note from a Katy Perry song.