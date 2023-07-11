Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Catching Some Z's, pokemon, Season of Hidden Gems, Snorlax

Pokémon GO Announces A Snorlax-Themed Catching Some Z's Event

How will Pokémon GO tie into Pokémon Sleep? A new Komala and Snorlax-themed event comes to the game offering exciting new Research.

Niantic has announced the Catching Some Z's event, which ties Pokémon GO to the new Pokémon GO Plus + and Pokémon Sleep. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Catching Some Z's event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time Pokémon debut: We have a new Alolan Pokémon! Komala, known as the Drowsing Pokémon, makes its in-game debut in the wild as a rare spawn.

We have a new Alolan Pokémon! Komala, known as the Drowsing Pokémon, makes its in-game debut in the wild as a rare spawn. New Costumed Pokémon: Snorlax wearing a nightcap, which is quite a nicely themed costume, debuts in Pokémon GO. It will be able to be encountered in its Shiny form. The only way to find it is by completing Special Research tasks.

Snorlax wearing a nightcap, which is quite a nicely themed costume, debuts in Pokémon GO. It will be able to be encountered in its Shiny form. The only way to find it is by completing Special Research tasks. Wild spawns : Jigglypuff, Abra, Drowzee, Snorlax (not wearing the nightcap!), Mareep, Teddiursa, Slakoth, and Wooloo. Munna and Komala will be rare spawns.

: Jigglypuff, Abra, Drowzee, Snorlax (not wearing the nightcap!), Mareep, Teddiursa, Slakoth, and Wooloo. Munna and Komala will be rare spawns. Raid rotation: Tier One: Abra – Can be Shiny Galarian Slowpoke – Can be Shiny Drowzee – Can be Shiny Tier Three Gloom Snorlax (not wearing the nightcap) – Can be Shiny Delcatty Swadloon Tier Five: Regieleki making its Tier Five debut after a stint in Elite Raids Mega Raids: Mega Blaziken – Can be Shiny

New Avatar items: Items in the shop include: Snorlax Pattern Night Cap Snorlax Onesie

Items in the shop include: Special Research: Niantic writes: "Using Pokémon GO Plus + will let you play Pokémon GO without staring at your phone. Using the auto-throw function, you'll be able to automatically throw Poké Balls at wild Pokémon, while the auto-spin function automatically spins PokéStops. You can also adjust the settings to switch between throwing Great Balls or Ultra Balls. After you pair the Pokémon GO Plus + with Pokémon GO, you'll be able to take on Special Research that leads to an encounter with Snorlax wearing a nightcap! This Snorlax looks like it'll sleep so soundly—we hope catching it makes your own naps even nicer! You can also use Pokémon GO Plus + to easily track your sleep with Pokémon Sleep. Just press the center button and place it by your pillow. Connecting your Pokémon GO Plus + to Pokémon GO will allow you to enjoy some new features based on your sleep data! For more details, please see the Pokémon GO Plus + website. This Special Research will continue to be available and can be claimed after the Catching Some Z's event ends.

Niantic writes:

