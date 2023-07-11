Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Catching Some Z's, pokemon, Season of Hidden Gems, Snorlax
Pokémon GO Announces A Snorlax-Themed Catching Some Z's Event
How will Pokémon GO tie into Pokémon Sleep? A new Komala and Snorlax-themed event comes to the game offering exciting new Research.
Niantic has announced the Catching Some Z's event, which ties Pokémon GO to the new Pokémon GO Plus + and Pokémon Sleep. Let's get into the details.
Here's what's happening for the Catching Some Z's event in Pokémon GO:
- Date and time: Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time
- Pokémon debut: We have a new Alolan Pokémon! Komala, known as the Drowsing Pokémon, makes its in-game debut in the wild as a rare spawn.
- New Costumed Pokémon: Snorlax wearing a nightcap, which is quite a nicely themed costume, debuts in Pokémon GO. It will be able to be encountered in its Shiny form. The only way to find it is by completing Special Research tasks.
- Wild spawns: Jigglypuff, Abra, Drowzee, Snorlax (not wearing the nightcap!), Mareep, Teddiursa, Slakoth, and Wooloo. Munna and Komala will be rare spawns.
- Raid rotation:
- Tier One:
- Abra – Can be Shiny
- Galarian Slowpoke – Can be Shiny
- Drowzee – Can be Shiny
- Tier Three
- Gloom
- Snorlax (not wearing the nightcap) – Can be Shiny
- Delcatty
- Swadloon
- Tier Five:
- Regieleki making its Tier Five debut after a stint in Elite Raids
- Mega Raids:
- Mega Blaziken – Can be Shiny
- New Avatar items: Items in the shop include:
- Snorlax Pattern Night Cap
- Snorlax Onesie
- Special Research: Niantic writes:
- "Using Pokémon GO Plus + will let you play Pokémon GO without staring at your phone. Using the auto-throw function, you'll be able to automatically throw Poké Balls at wild Pokémon, while the auto-spin function automatically spins PokéStops. You can also adjust the settings to switch between throwing Great Balls or Ultra Balls. After you pair the Pokémon GO Plus + with Pokémon GO, you'll be able to take on Special Research that leads to an encounter with Snorlax wearing a nightcap! This Snorlax looks like it'll sleep so soundly—we hope catching it makes your own naps even nicer! You can also use Pokémon GO Plus + to easily track your sleep with Pokémon Sleep. Just press the center button and place it by your pillow. Connecting your Pokémon GO Plus + to Pokémon GO will allow you to enjoy some new features based on your sleep data! For more details, please see the Pokémon GO Plus + website. This Special Research will continue to be available and can be claimed after the Catching Some Z's event ends.
