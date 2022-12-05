Pokémon GO Announces December 2022 Recap Community Day
It's not a surprise, but you have to love that it's happening. Niantic has announced the full details for this month's two-day annual recap Community Day. December 2022 Community Day will feature all of the Pokémon who had their own Community Days this year, back in the wild for a big, Shiny-boosted party. Let's get into the details.
Here are the full details for Pokémon GO December 2022 Community Day Weekend, which recaps the full year and beyond:
- Date and time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time on Saturday, December 17, 2022, to Sunday, December 18, 2022.
- Event Bonuses: Active Saturday, December 17, 2022, and Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time:
- 2× XP for catching Pokémon
- 2× Candy for catching
- 2× Stardust for catching
- 1/2 Hatch Distance
- 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive XL Candy from catching Pokémon
- Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.
- Incense excluding Daily Adventure Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.
- One additional Special Trade can be made, for a maximum of two per day.
- Trades made during the event will require 50% less Stardust.
- Stickers from spinning Stops, opening Gifts, or purchasing from the in-game Shop.
- Community Day wild spawns: This is fun, because we are also getting Community Day Classic spawns, which enriches the pool of wild Pokémon in a major way. Note, though, that Bulbasaur, Dratini, and Mudkip are listed as "If you're lucky…" spawns.
- December 17: Sandshrew, Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Geodude, Hoppip, Spheal, Stufful, Bulbasaur, Dratini, Mudkip.
- December 18: Teddiursa, Galarian Zigzagoon, Starly, Roggenrola, Litwick, Deino, Bulbasaur, Dratini, Mudkip
- Raids:
- Tier One includes: Machop, Eevee, Roselia, Swablu, Duskull, Shinx, Gible, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Fletchling
- The other tiers are not listed, which means they either will not be impacted or will simply not be featured.
- Eggs: The follow Community Day Pokémon can be found in 2KM Eggs: Machop, Eevee, Swablu, Duskull, Shinx, Budew, Gible, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Fletchling
- Featured Attacks: The following Pokémon can obtain their Community Day Attacks through evolution during the event:
- Venusaur
- Sandslash
- Alolan Sandslash
- Alolan Golem
- Dragonite
- Jumpluff
- Swampert
- Walrein
- Staraptor
- Gigalith
- Chandelure
- Hydreigon
- Bewear
- Obstagoon
- Ursaluna
- Community Day Special Research – Available for $1 USD in the shop.
- Timed Research: Free! Trainers can earn encounters with Pokémon featured in previous Community Days in 2021 and 2022. Very cool to see Niantic offering so many chances at the 2021 spawns.