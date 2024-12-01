Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, holiday event, pokemon
Pokémon GO Announces December 2024 Raids & Events
These are the Raids, Max Battles, Raid Days, Events, Max Mondays, Spotlight Hours, & more coming to Pokémon GO in December 2024.
Niantic has announced its entire slate of Pokémon GO Raids, Max Battles, and events for December 2024, kicking off the Dual Destiny Season. Let's get into the details.
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO in December 2024:
- December 3 – December 12: Chill Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)
- December 12 – December 19: Mega Latios (can be Shiny)
- December 19 – December 26: Mega Latias (can be Shiny)
- December 26 – January 4: Altered Forme Giratina
- Weekends in December: Shadow Regice
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles in December 2024:
- December 3 – December 9: Falink, Beldum, Wooloo, Machop (making its debut)
- December 9 – December 23: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Skwovet, Krabby (making its debut)
- December 23 – January 6: Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, Krabby, Cryogonal (making its debut)
Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this December 2024:
- December 3 – December 12: Mega Banette (can be Shiny)
- December 12 – December 26: During the Mega Latios and Mega Latias Legendary rotation, there will be no non-Legendary Mega Raids
- December 26 – January 4: Mega Abomasnow (can be Shiny)
Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in December 2024:
- December 3 – 7, 2024: Just My Cup of Tea
- December 7, 2024: Aspiring Dragons
- December 9, 2024: Gigantamax Lapras Battle Day
- December 10 – 14, 2024: Young & Wise
- December 14, 2024: Necrozma Raid Day
- December 17 – 22, 2024: Holiday Event 2024 Part 1
- December 21 – 22, 2024: December Community Day
- December 22 – 27, 2024: Holiday Event 2024 Part 2
- December 29, 2024: Charged Embers Hatch Day
- December 30, 2024 – January 1, 2025: New Year's Event 2025
The Max Monday features for the month of December 2024 in Pokémon GO are:
- Monday, December 2: Dynamax Squirtle (can be Shiny)
- Monday, December 9: Dynamax Krabby (can be Shiny)
- Monday, December 16: Dynamax Charmander (can be Shiny)
- Monday, December 23: Dynamax Cryogonal (can be Shiny)
- Monday, December 30: Dynamax Bulbasaur (can be Shiny)
These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in December 2024:
- Tuesday, December 3, 2024: Sableye and Combee with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny
- Tuesday, December 10, 2024: Murkrow with double catch XP, can be Shiny
- Tuesday, December 17, 2024: Slugma & Bergmite with double catch Candy, both can be Shiny
- Tuesday, December 24, 2024: Delibird with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny
- Tuesday, December 31, 2024: Togetic with double evolution XP, can be Shiny
The Raid Hours for the month of December 2024 in Pokémon GO are:
- Wednesday, December 4: Chill Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, December 11: Chill Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, December 18: Mega Latios (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, December 25: Mega Latias (can be Shiny)
Current Research Breakthrough encounters from December 3, 2024 until March 4, 2025:
- Alolan Raichu, can be Shiny
- Furfrou, can be Shiny
- Hisuian Avalugg, can be Shiny
- Pancham, can be Shiny
- Jangmo-o, can be Shiny
- Frigibax
Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.