Pokémon GO Announces December 2024 Raids & Events

These are the Raids, Max Battles, Raid Days, Events, Max Mondays, Spotlight Hours, & more coming to Pokémon GO in December 2024.

Niantic has announced its entire slate of Pokémon GO Raids, Max Battles, and events for December 2024, kicking off the Dual Destiny Season. Let's get into the details.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO in December 2024:

December 3 – December 12: Chill Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Chill Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) December 12 – December 19: Mega Latios (can be Shiny)

Mega Latios (can be Shiny) December 19 – December 26: Mega Latias (can be Shiny)

Mega Latias (can be Shiny) December 26 – January 4: Altered Forme Giratina

Altered Forme Giratina Weekends in December: Shadow Regice

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles in December 2024:

December 3 – December 9: Falink, Beldum, Wooloo, Machop (making its debut)

Falink, Beldum, Wooloo, Machop (making its debut) December 9 – December 23: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Skwovet, Krabby (making its debut)

Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Skwovet, Krabby (making its debut) December 23 – January 6: Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, Krabby, Cryogonal (making its debut)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this December 2024:

December 3 – December 12: Mega Banette (can be Shiny)

Mega Banette (can be Shiny) December 12 – December 26: During the Mega Latios and Mega Latias Legendary rotation, there will be no non-Legendary Mega Raids

During the Mega Latios and Mega Latias Legendary rotation, there will be no non-Legendary Mega Raids December 26 – January 4: Mega Abomasnow (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in December 2024:

December 3 – 7, 2024: Just My Cup of Tea

Just My Cup of Tea December 7, 2024: Aspiring Dragons

Aspiring Dragons December 9, 2024: Gigantamax Lapras Battle Day

Gigantamax Lapras Battle Day December 10 – 14, 2024: Young & Wise

Young & Wise December 14, 2024: Necrozma Raid Day

Necrozma Raid Day December 17 – 22, 2024: Holiday Event 2024 Part 1

Holiday Event 2024 Part 1 December 21 – 22, 2024: December Community Day

December Community Day December 22 – 27, 2024: Holiday Event 2024 Part 2

Holiday Event 2024 Part 2 December 29, 2024: Charged Embers Hatch Day

Charged Embers Hatch Day December 30, 2024 – January 1, 2025: New Year's Event 2025

The Max Monday features for the month of December 2024 in Pokémon GO are:

Monday, December 2: Dynamax Squirtle (can be Shiny)

Dynamax Squirtle (can be Shiny) Monday, December 9: Dynamax Krabby (can be Shiny)

Dynamax Krabby (can be Shiny) Monday, December 16: Dynamax Charmander (can be Shiny)

Dynamax Charmander (can be Shiny) Monday, December 23: Dynamax Cryogonal (can be Shiny)

Dynamax Cryogonal (can be Shiny) Monday, December 30: Dynamax Bulbasaur (can be Shiny)

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in December 2024:

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 : Sableye and Combee with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny

Sableye and Combee with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny Tuesday, December 10, 2024 : Murkrow with double catch XP, can be Shiny

Murkrow with double catch XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, December 17, 2024 : Slugma & Bergmite with double catch Candy, both can be Shiny

Slugma & Bergmite with double catch Candy, both can be Shiny Tuesday, December 24, 2024 : Delibird with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny

Delibird with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, December 31, 2024: Togetic with double evolution XP, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of December 2024 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, December 4: Chill Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Chill Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) Wednesday, December 11: Chill Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Chill Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) Wednesday, December 18: Mega Latios (can be Shiny)

Mega Latios (can be Shiny) Wednesday, December 25: Mega Latias (can be Shiny)

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from December 3, 2024 until March 4, 2025:

Alolan Raichu, can be Shiny

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Hisuian Avalugg, can be Shiny

Pancham, can be Shiny

Jangmo-o, can be Shiny

Frigibax

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

