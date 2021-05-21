Pokémon GO Announces Gible Community Day Details

The most hyped Community Day in the history of Pokémon GO is happening in just a few weeks, and we have the details right here. Let's get into it.

Niantic announced the details of Gible Community Day over at the Pokémon GO blog:

Date + Time Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Features Gible will be appearing more frequently in the wild. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one! Evolve Gabite (Gible's Evolution) during the event or up to two hours afterward to get a Garchomp that knows the attack Earth Power.

This is the detail that most were wondering about after the official announcement. Now that we essentially were able to confirm that Niantic was done hanging Shiny Gible over our head by making it available as a super rare spawn and hatch during Pokémon GO events every few months, we can get down to the nitty-gritty… the attack. Now, we know that this is going to be a Ground-type move for Garchomp, which is an elite attacker as both a Dragon-type and Ground-type.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise! There'll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Incense, five Lucky Eggs, and an Elite Charged TM. For US$1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Gible Community Day-exclusive Special Research story, Just a Nibble.

Now, after over a year of hit-or-miss Pokémon GO Community Days, I have to say… I'm going to personally buy the Community Day Box for the first time since mid-2020. The Boxes have historically been bad, with the only real incentive being the Charged TMs, but I want to be part of sending the message to Niantic: this is the kind of Community Day that the community wants.

Bonuses 3× Catch XP Incense activated during the event will last for three hours

And we round it out with one of the most useful Community Day bonuses in Pokémon GO ever since the reveal of Levels 41 – 50.

This is going to be a day to remember, fellow trainers. Let's make it a fun one!