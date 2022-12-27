Pokémon GO Announces January 2023 Content Including New Shinies

Niantic has announced the new content coming to Pokémon GO in January 2023, including Shiny Tapu Koko in raids, new events, and a mysterious Mega Raid feature. Let's get into the details.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this January 2022:

January 1st – January 10th, 2023: Reshiram with the special move Fusion Flare

Reshiram with the special move Fusion Flare January 10th – January 18th, 2023: Zekrom with the special move Fusion Bolt

Zekrom with the special move Fusion Bolt January 18th – January 25th, 2023: Regice

Regice January 25th – February 1st, 2023: Tapu Koko with a Shiny release

The Raid Hours for the month of January 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

January 4th, 2022: Reshiram, can be Shiny

Reshiram, can be Shiny January 11th, 2022: Zekrom, can be Shiny

Zekrom, can be Shiny January 18th, 2022: Regice, can be Shiny

Regice, can be Shiny January 25th, 2022: Tapu Koko, Shiny release

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this January 2023:

January 1st – January 10th, 2023: Mega Steelix

Mega Steelix January 10th – January 18th, 2023: TBA, likely a brand new Mega Pokémon

TBA, likely a brand new Mega Pokémon January 18th – January 25th, 2023: Mega Lopunny

Mega Lopunny January 25th – February 1st, 2023: Mega Aerodactyl

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in January 2022:

December 31st, 2022 – January 4th, 2023 : Pokémon GO New Year's 2023 Event

: Pokémon GO New Year's 2023 Event January 7th from 2 PM – 5 PM : Chespin Community Day

: Chespin Community Day January 10th – January 16th, 2023 : Twinkling Fantasy Event

: Twinkling Fantasy Event January 14th – January 15th, 2023 : GO Battle Weekend: Steven Stone

: GO Battle Weekend: Steven Stone January 19th – January 23rd, 2023 : January Community Day Classic

: January Community Day Classic January 27th – February 5th, 2023: Crackling Voltage Event

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in January 2022:

January 3rd, 2023: Alolan Sandshrew with double XP for evolving Pokémon

Alolan Sandshrew with double XP for evolving Pokémon January 10th, 2023: Swirlix with double Stardust for catching

Swirlix with double Stardust for catching January 17th, 2023: Seedot with double XP for catching

Seedot with double XP for catching January 24th, 2023: Tynamo with double Candy for catching

Tynamo with double Candy for catching January 31st, 2023: Blitzle with double Candy for transferring

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from December 2022 until March 1st, 2023:

Galarian Mr. Mime, can be Shiny

Delibird, can be Shiny

Bagon, can be Shiny

Deino, can be Shiny

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy