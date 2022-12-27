Pokémon GO Announces January 2023 Content Including New Shinies

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Niantic has announced the new content coming to Pokémon GO in January 2023, including Shiny Tapu Koko in raids, new events, and a mysterious Mega Raid feature. Let's get into the details.

Season of Mythical Wishes graphic in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Season of Mythical Wishes graphic in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this January 2022:

  • January 1st – January 10th, 2023: Reshiram with the special move Fusion Flare
  • January 10th – January 18th, 2023: Zekrom with the special move Fusion Bolt
  • January 18th – January 25th, 2023: Regice
  • January 25th – February 1st, 2023: Tapu Koko with a Shiny release

The Raid Hours for the month of January 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

  • January 4th, 2022: Reshiram, can be Shiny
  • January 11th, 2022: Zekrom, can be Shiny
  • January 18th, 2022: Regice, can be Shiny
  • January 25th, 2022: Tapu Koko, Shiny release

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this January 2023:

  • January 1st – January 10th, 2023: Mega Steelix
  • January 10th – January 18th, 2023: TBA, likely a brand new Mega Pokémon
  • January 18th – January 25th, 2023: Mega Lopunny
  • January 25th – February 1st, 2023: Mega Aerodactyl

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in January 2022:

  • December 31st, 2022 – January 4th, 2023: Pokémon GO New Year's 2023 Event
  • January 7th from 2 PM – 5 PM: Chespin Community Day
  • January 10th – January 16th, 2023: Twinkling Fantasy Event
  • January 14th – January 15th, 2023: GO Battle Weekend: Steven Stone
  • January 19th – January 23rd, 2023: January Community Day Classic
  • January 27th – February 5th, 2023: Crackling Voltage Event

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in January 2022:

  • January 3rd, 2023: Alolan Sandshrew with double XP for evolving Pokémon
  • January 10th, 2023: Swirlix with double Stardust for catching
  • January 17th, 2023: Seedot with double XP for catching
  • January 24th, 2023: Tynamo with double Candy for catching
  • January 31st, 2023: Blitzle with double Candy for transferring

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from December 2022 until March 1st, 2023:

  • Galarian Mr. Mime, can be Shiny
  • Delibird, can be Shiny
  • Bagon, can be Shiny
  • Deino, can be Shiny
  • Furfrou, can be Shiny
  • Goomy

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Theo DwyerAbout Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.