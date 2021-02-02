Pokémon GO Announces Mega Raids For February 2021

Mega Ampharos has just come out in Pokémon GO raids, but it may not be here for long. Niantic has laid out their plans for Mega Raids for the month of February. Let's dive in.

According to the announcement in Pokémon GO's blog, the Mega Raids for February 2021 will include:

Mega Venusaur, Mega Ampharos, and Mega Houndoom will be appearing in Mega Raids from Tuesday, January 19, 2021, through Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

This current rotation is already happening, and my biggest tip here is to take advantage of Mega Ampharos raids while interest is still high. Unlike with Legendary raids which tend to have long periods of time with certain Pokémon missing, trainers have come to expect frequent recycling of the species featured in Mega Raids. This has led to interest dropping off in these rather quickly compared to Legendaries.

Mega Pidgeot, Mega Ampharos, and a surprise Mega-Evolved Pokémon will be appearing in Mega Raids from Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. through Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. local time.

The current expectation based on a datamine showing an update in Mega Aggron's 3D asset suggests that this surprise Mega Evolved Pokémon may be Aggron. One thing to look out for here is Mega Pidgeot, which will only be back for eleven days.

Mega Venusaur, Mega Charizard X, Mega Charizard Y, and Mega Blastoise will be appearing in Mega Raids from Saturday, February 20, 2021, through Monday, March 1, 2021.

Just in time for the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, the starters will back in Mega Raids. Keep in mind when choosing what to raid that Mega Charizard Energy is not divided between X and Y. Raiding X will yield the same standard Mega Charizard Energy as raiding Y, so it's just a matter of which of these raids you feel you'll be able to take down quicker in order to earn more Mega Energy. Generally, Y is a great choice due to the exploitable overlap in weaknesses of Mega Charizard Y's dual Fire/Flying-typing.

Good luck out there, fellow trainers!