Pokémon GO Announces October 2021 Raid Bosses With New Genesect

Niantic has announced their raid bosses for October 2021 in Pokémon GO. Including some expected appearances of Altered Forme Giratina and Darkrai with a new move, we also have the arrival of a new version of Genesect. Let's get into the details.

Niantic posted the following details to the Pokémon GO blog:

The Mythical Pokémon Genesect holding a Douse Drive will be appearing in five-star raids from Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m to Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. This will be this particular Genesect's Pokémon GO debut! It will not be appearing as a Shiny Pokémon at this time.

This is the only actual new raid feature for Halloween 2021 in Pokémon GO. Niantic continues the trend of new Genesect forms not being Shiny-capable on launch, which suggests that Niantic will do separate standard releases and later on Shiny releases for each drive.

Altered Forme Giratina will be appearing in five-star raids from Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one!

It's been a good while since we have had an Altered Giratina feature, so this is not surprising. This will take us into the middle of the Halloween event, at which point the Tier Five raid boss will switch to:

Darkrai that knows the attack Sludge Bomb will be appearing in five-star raids from Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. This is the first time that Darkrai will be appearing in Pokémon GO with this attack! If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one!

I'm surprised the move Darkrai has isn't its featured move of Dark Void. Overall, this isn't the most interesting raid feature but hopefully, there will be enough costumed Pokémon in raids and Ghist-types in the wild to make the event as exciting as always.

There will be Raid Hours happening every Wednesday in Pokémon GO from 6 PM – 7 PM. The Raid Hour schedule for October 2021 is:

Wednesday, October 6, 2021: Genesect holding a Douse Drive

Wednesday, October 13, 2021: Altered Forme Giratina

Wednesday, October 20, 2021: Altered Forme Giratina

Wednesday, October 27, 2021: Darkrai that knows the attack Sludge Bomb