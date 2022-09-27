Pokémon GO Announces October 2022 Slate Including Shiny Xerneas

Niantic has announced a slate of raids, Spotlight Hours, and more for October 2022 in Pokémon GO. Notable news includes the release of Shiny Xerneas in raids and Shiny Shedinja as the Research Breakthrough. Let's get into the details.

The Research Breakthrough of the month for October 2022 is Shedinja. Shedinja can be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time ever. Savvy trainers who plan to hit their Research Breakthrough by October 4th at the latest will be able to enjoy three Shedinja encounters in October. The big news of the month is that Xerneas will be available to encounter in its Shiny form in Tier Five raids starting October 8th. Here are the Legendary Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this October 2022:

September 27th – October 8th, 2022: Yveltal (currently active, with a Shiny release)

Yveltal (currently active, with a Shiny release) October 8th – October 20th: Xerneas with a Shiny release

Xerneas with a Shiny release October 20th – October 27th: Altered Forme Giratina

Altered Forme Giratina October 27th – November 8th: Origin Forme Giratina

The Raid Hours for the month include:

October 5th, 2022: Yveltal

Yveltal October 12th, 2022: Xerneas

Xerneas October 19th, 2022: Xerneas

Xerneas October 26th, 2022: Altered Forme Giratina

Altered Forme Giratina November 2nd, 2022: Origin Forme Giratina

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this October 2022:

September 27th – October 8th, 2022: Mega Lopunny

Mega Lopunny October 8th – October 20th: Mega Manectric

Mega Manectric October 20th – November 8th: Mega Banette debuting in the game

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in October 2022:

October 5th – 11th, 2022 : Evolving Stars Event

: Evolving Stars Event October 8th, 2022 : Mega Gyarados Raid Day

: Mega Gyarados Raid Day October 14th – 17th, 2022 : Festival of Lights

: Festival of Lights October 15th, 2022 : Litwick Community Day

: Litwick Community Day October 20th – 31st, 2022 : Halloween 2022 Event

: Halloween 2022 Event October 21st – 23rd, 2022: Safari Zone: Taipei

There are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in October 2022:

October 4th, 2022: Purrloin with double XP for evolving Pokémon

Purrloin with double XP for evolving Pokémon October 11th, 2022: Haunter with double Stardust for catching Pokémon

Haunter with double Stardust for catching Pokémon October 18th, 2022: Misdreavus with double XP for catching Pokémon

Misdreavus with double XP for catching Pokémon October 25th, 2022: Shuppet with double XP for evolving Pokémon. Niantic notes, "Bring your Buddy Pokémon to witness something special at the beginning and end of this Spotlight Hour."