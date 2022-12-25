Pokémon GO Announces Pikachu-Themed New Year's 2023 Event

A new costumed Pikachu arrives in the Pokémon GO New Year's 2023 Event as a slew of Party Hat-wearing Pokémon return in raids and eggs for the celebration. If you missed any of these previous costumed species, you will now have a chance to ring in the New Year by cracking Eggs and beating down celebratory raid bosses. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO New Year's 2023 Event:

Date and time: Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. to Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. to Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. New costumed Pokémon: Pikachu wearing a party top hat will debut in the game for the first time. It will be Shiny-capable upon release. Also, Hoothoot wearing a New Year's hat was previously unable to be evolved. It evolution will be unlocked, allowing us to obtain Noctowl wearing a New Year's hat. Party Hat Wurmple, New Year's Hat Hoothoot, Party Hat Pichu, and a slew of party hat Pokémon in raids will return once again as well.

Wild spawns: Top Hat Pikachu, New Year's Hat Hoothoot, Party Hat Wurmple.

7 KM Gift Eggs: The Babies return. Party Hat Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Tyrogue, Smoochum, Elekid, Magby, Azurill, and Wynaut.

Raids: Tier One: Party Hat Bulbasaur, Party Hat Charmander, Party Hat Squirtle, Top Hat Pikachu, New Year's Hat Hoothoot Tier Three: Party Hat Raticate, Party Hat Nidorino, Party Hat Gengar, Party Hat Wobbuffet Tier Five: Reshiram, seemingly confirming the Unova Dragons rotation will continue after Reshiram, likely concluding with Zekrom after this feature. Reshiram will have the exclusive move Fusion Flare, Mega Raids: Mega Steelix

Event Bonuses: Decor bonus? Niantic says: "During this event, festive fireworks will light up the skies. We hope you enjoy the colorful decor!" Event-themed Stickers from the shop, spinning stops, and opening gifts Stardust through a Collection Challenge 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period. 1/4 Hatch Distance for the first three Eggs hatched during the event using the Pokémon GO Egg hatching widget.

