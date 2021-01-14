Pokémon GO Announces Roselia Community Day For February

With Machop Community Day set to take place in Pokémon GO this weekend, Niantic is looking ahead. They have announced Roselia Community Day for February 2021, which marks the first time there will be two Community Day moves in one day for one species. Here are the full details.

The full details for Roselia Community Day in Pokémon GO include:

Date: Sunday, February 7th, 2021 from 11 AM through 5 PM local time.

Feature Pokémon: Roselia boosted in the while with a highly increased Shiny rate.

Exclusive move: When a Budew or Roselia is evolved up to Roserade during the hours and up two hours after, that Roserade will know two Community Day moves: the Charged Attack Weather Ball (Fire-type ) and the Fast Attack Bullet Seed.

Budew hatching from 2KM Eggs.

Timed Research for free.

$1 USD Special Research called "Stop and Smell the Roselia" that will be free for those who already purchased the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket.

A Community Day Box for 1,280 PokéCoins that has an Elite Fast TM, four Incense, four Super Incubators, and 30 Ultra Balls.

Bonus: 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance

This Community Day is interesting in that it features two moves for the first time. Roselia will have the powerful Grass-type Fast Attack of Bullet Seed, as well as the Fire-type Weather Ball which will give it interesting coverage. This is still yet another Community Day, though, where Pokémon GO is spotlighting a Pokémon that has already had its Shiny released. As we mentioned in previous Community Day-focused reports, it seems clear that Niantic is working to divorce Community Days from the idea of a new Shiny release, which is what many players have previously thought of as the best aspect of these days. While Niantic has indeed added an interesting about of unpredictability, I can't personally help but to miss the days when a Community Day announcement was the most exciting aspect of the game. Ah, well. Roselia is a terrific Pokémon and it should be fun but, hopefully, these days can return to their former glory in the future.