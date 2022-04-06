Pokémon GO Announces Spring Into Spring Event With New Costumes

The Spring into Spring event is coming to Pokémon GO, bringing new Flower Crown Pokémon and egg-themed content just in time for Easter. Let's get into the details.

Pokémon GO announced the following details of this event, which they claim to be quite "egg-citing" today. Let's break it down into digestible bullets:

New Costumed Pokémon : Togetic wearing a flower crown Togekiss wearing a flower crown (Obtained through evolution) Lopunny wearing a flower crown (Obtained through evolution)

: New Legendary in Tier Five Raids: The Alolan Legendary Tapu Bulu will arrive in Tier Five Eggs.

Team Rocket Content: Increase chance of Shadow Exeggcute and Shadow Whismur from Grunts. I wonder if Shadow Exeggcute will only be Shiny when encountered through Cliff, because it would be very unusual for Pokémon GO to limit a Shiny's chances by encounter rather than species/type.

Event Bonuses : Double Hatch Candy Half Hatch distance Double Lucky Egg duration, a nice XP bonys

There will also be the Limited Research Day: An Egg-citing Spring Surprise happening during the event. Here's what Pokémon GO trainers can expect:

Details: Trainers who spin PokéStops and complete the Limited Research tasks will encounter Exeggcute. Historically, Limited Research Days have seen dramatically boosted Shiny rates.

Trainers who spin PokéStops and complete the Limited Research tasks will encounter Exeggcute. Historically, Limited Research Days have seen dramatically boosted Shiny rates. Alolan Evoluton!?: Niantic notes that players will be able to evolve Exeggcute during the event to get an Alolan Exeggcutor, a feature not normally active in the game.

Niantic notes that players will be able to evolve Exeggcute during the event to get an Alolan Exeggcutor, a feature not normally active in the game. Exclusive Attack: Alolan Exeggutors obtained via evolution during the event will know the Dragon-type Charged Attack Draco Meteor.

Alolan Exeggutors obtained via evolution during the event will know the Dragon-type Charged Attack Draco Meteor. Event Bonus: Double Catch XP.

Double Catch XP. Wild Spawns: Bulbasaur, Oddish, Paras, Bellsprout, Tangela, Chikorita, Sunkern, Treecko, Seedot. This is a new feature, as Limited Research Days have historically not included wild spawns.