Pokémon GO Announces Spring Into Spring Event With New Costumes
Comments
The Spring into Spring event is coming to Pokémon GO, bringing new Flower Crown Pokémon and egg-themed content just in time for Easter. Let's get into the details.
Pokémon GO announced the following details of this event, which they claim to be quite "egg-citing" today. Let's break it down into digestible bullets:
- Date and time: Tuesday, April 12th, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to Monday, April 18th, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Yet another short event!
- New Costumed Pokémon:
- Togetic wearing a flower crown
- Togekiss wearing a flower crown (Obtained through evolution)
- Lopunny wearing a flower crown (Obtained through evolution)
- New Legendary in Tier Five Raids: The Alolan Legendary Tapu Bulu will arrive in Tier Five Eggs.
- Team Rocket Content: Increase chance of Shadow Exeggcute and Shadow Whismur from Grunts. I wonder if Shadow Exeggcute will only be Shiny when encountered through Cliff, because it would be very unusual for Pokémon GO to limit a Shiny's chances by encounter rather than species/type.
- Wild Spawns: Flower Crown Pikachu, Flower Crown Eevee, Flower Crown Buneary, Nidoran (Male & Female), Jigglypuff, Whismur, Bunnelby, Flower Crown Chansey as a rare spawn, Flower Crown Togetic as a rare spawn.
- 2KM Eggs: Exeggcute, Kangaskhan, Flower Crown Pichu, Igglybuff, Flower Crown Togepi, Azurill, Happiny, Zhingling, Munchlax, Riolu. All I have to say is… what did Bonsly do to deserve this disrespect?
- Event Bonuses:
- Double Hatch Candy
- Half Hatch distance
- Double Lucky Egg duration, a nice XP bonys
There will also be the Limited Research Day: An Egg-citing Spring Surprise happening during the event. Here's what Pokémon GO trainers can expect:
- Date and time: Saturday, April 16th, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time.
- Details: Trainers who spin PokéStops and complete the Limited Research tasks will encounter Exeggcute. Historically, Limited Research Days have seen dramatically boosted Shiny rates.
- Alolan Evoluton!?: Niantic notes that players will be able to evolve Exeggcute during the event to get an Alolan Exeggcutor, a feature not normally active in the game.
- Exclusive Attack: Alolan Exeggutors obtained via evolution during the event will know the Dragon-type Charged Attack Draco Meteor.
- Event Bonus: Double Catch XP.
- Wild Spawns: Bulbasaur, Oddish, Paras, Bellsprout, Tangela, Chikorita, Sunkern, Treecko, Seedot. This is a new feature, as Limited Research Days have historically not included wild spawns.