Pokémon GO Announces Young & Wise Featuring Babies & the Elderly

The Young & Wise event will bring a focus on Baby Pokémon and big/elderly-themed species in Pokémon GO ahead of the Holiday Event.

Niantic has announced a new Pokémon GO event featuring Baby Pokémon as well as species themed to, it seems, the elderly. We have Alakazam with his facial hair, Oranguru with its is-he-going-to-be-able-to-get-off-the-couch posture, Drampa with his name rhyming with "grandpa," and of course Wydeer, who comes off as a wise, and weird, old sage. Beyond that, this event will push Trainers to walk to hatch event-themed 2KM Eggs featuring Baby Pokémon and to Raid against the bigger species. It's one of the more creative (and random) events, so let's take a look and see if it's worth playing.

Here's what's happening for the Young & Wise event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, December 10, at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, December 10, at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: No new species or Shiny drops are coming with the Young & Wise event.

No new species or Shiny drops are coming with the Young & Wise event. Wild Spawns: No event-specific wild spawns are listed, so it is likely that the normal spawns seen through the Dual Destiny season will continue. The true meat and potatoes of this event is in the Raid Rotation and the 2KM Egg pool.

No event-specific wild spawns are listed, so it is likely that the normal spawns seen through the Dual Destiny season will continue. The true meat and potatoes of this event is in the Raid Rotation and the 2KM Egg pool. Event bonuses: 2× XP for hatching Eggs. 2× XP for winning Raid Battles. Collection Challenges will offer XP and encounters with event-themed Pokémon Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available featuring encounters. PokéStop Showcases

Eggs: 2 KM: Togepi (can be Shiny), Tyrogue (can be Shiny), Smoochum (can be Shiny), Bonsly (can be Shiny), Happiny (can be Shiny), and Munchlax (can be Shiny).

Raids: Tier One: Shinx (can be Shiny), Scraggy (can be Shiny), Tyrunt (can be Shiny), Phantump (can be Shiny), and Jangmo-o (can be Shiny). Tier Three: Alakazam (can be Shiny), Oranguru (can be Shiny), Drampa (can be Shiny), and Wyrdeer (can be Shiny). Tier Five: Chill Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) until December 12 at 10:00 a.m. Mega Raids: Mega Banette (can be Shiny) until December 12 at 10:00 a.m. Mega Latios (can be Shiny) beginning December 12 at 10:00 a.m.



