Pokémon GO August 2021 Community Day Announced As Eevee… Again

Niantic has announced Pokémon GO's next Community Day. August 2021 will bring the second Eevee Community Day to the game, offering a different exclusive attack for each Eeveelution. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for Eevee Community Day (reprise) in Pokémon GO, which will last for a longer time than a normal Community Day. There are two parts of this event, with certain features active during the whole event and others only during certain hours. These are the features active during the full event:

Date: Friday, August 13th, 2021, at 10:00 AM to Monday, August 16th, 2021, at 10:00 AM PDT (GMT −7).

Special attacks when evolving Eevee into its various evolutions include: Vaporeon: Scald Jolteon: Zap Cannon Flareon: Superpower Espeon: Shadow Ball Umbreon: Psychic Leafeon: Bullet Seed Glaceon: Water Pulse Sylveon: Psyshock

Eevee caught or hatched during this time will know Last Resort.

Normally, evolving Eevee into Sylveon required 70 Buddy Hearts. During the event, it will only require Seven.

Timed Research available to all Trainers in Pokémon GO will reward a Mossy Lure Module and a Glacial Lure Module.

The monthly Community Day Box will cost 1,280 PokéCoins, and will include 50 Ultra Balls, five Incense, an Elite Fast TM, and an Elite Charged TM.

These features will only be active in Pokémon GO during Community Day hours:

Date: Saturday, August 14th, 2021, and Sunday, August 15, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM local time on each day.

Niantic wrote "Eevee will be appearing more frequently in the wild. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one!" which makes me believe that Eevee will only have a higher Shiny rate in Pokémon GO during those hours.

Snapshots will lead to photobomb encounters.

What You Choose to Be, a ticketed Special Research questline, will be available in the in-game shop.

Bonuses: 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance. Three-hour Incense. Three-hour Lure Modules.

