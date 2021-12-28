Pokémon GO Battle League Season 10: Master League Meta Dec. 2021

GO Battle League Season Ten continues in Pokémon GO. A run of Ultra League has wrapped up, and now it's time for Master League, Master League Classic, and the final few days of the special Holiday Cup. The standard Master League allows any Pokémon with any CP. Let's take a look at the meta for the standard Master League.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Master League are:

Melmetal powered up with Candy XL: Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide Lugia powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast Dialga powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Breath, Iron Head, Draco Meteor Ho-Oh powered up with Candy XL: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake Shadow Lugia powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast Yveltal powered up with Candy XL: Snarl, Dark Pulse, Focus Blast Zekrom powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Wild Charge Mewtwo powered up with Candy XL: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Focus Blast Reshiram powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Overheat Togekiss powered up with Candy XL: Charm, Ancient Power, Flamethrower Shadow Ho-Oh powered up with Candy XL: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake Shadow Mewtwo powered up with Candy XL: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Ice Beam Mamoswine powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze Shadow Mamoswine powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze Incarnate Forme Landorus powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earth Power Shadow Zapdos powered up with Candy XL: Thunder Shock, Drill Peck, Thunderbolt Avalugg powered up with Candy XL: Ice Fang, Avalanche, Body Slam Excadrill powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Drill Run, Rock Slide Shadow Snorlax powered up with Candy XL: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower Zacian Hero of Many Battles powered up with Candy XL: Snarl, Close Combat, Play Rough

Avalugg makes its first appearance here after its debut in Pokémon GO during this past Holiday 2021 event.