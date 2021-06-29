Pokémon GO Battle League Season 8: Element Cup Meta June 2021

GO Battle League Season Eight is happening now in Pokémon GO. This time around, there is brand new content, including the GO Battle League exclusive Pokémon Mienfoo, available through Pokémon GO's PVP platform. Ultra League has wrapped up, and now it's time for Master League and Master League Classic, both of which have no CP limit. However, there is also a non-Master League cup active with an extreme CP limit of 500. This new addition to GO Battle League, the Element Cup, only allows Grass-, Fire-, and Water-type Pokémon that can evolve but are still in the first stage of the evolutionary line. Let's take a look at the meta for this new Element Cup.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Element Cup are:

Ducklett: Wing Attack, Aerial Ace, Brave Bird Cottonee: Charm, Grass Knot, Seed Bomb Shadow Bulbasaur: Vine Whip, Seed Bomb, Sludge Bomb 90.2 Bulbasaur: Vine Whip, Seed Bomb, Sludge Bomb Shadow Growlithe: Ember, Body Slam, Flamethrower Shadow Vulpix: Ember, Fire-type Weather Ball, Body Slam Chikorita: Vine Whip, Body Slam, Grass Knot Shadow Oddish: Razor Leaf, Sludge Bomb, Seed Bomb Vulpix: Ember, Fire-type Weather Ball, Body Slam Chinchou: Spark, Thunderbolt, Bubble Beam Shadow Turtwig: Razor Leaf, Body Slam, Seed Bomb Budew: Razor Leaf, Grass Knot, Energy Ball Seel: Ice Shard, Aqua Tail, Icy Wind Tentacool: Poison Sting, Wrap, Bubble Beam Growlithe: Ember, Body Slam, Flamethrower Tepig: Ember, Body Slam, Flame Charge Oddish: Razor Leaf, Sludge Bomb, Seed Bomb Shadow Exeggcute: Confusion, Seed Bomb, Ancient Power Lotad powered up with Candy XL: Razor Leaf, Energy Ball, Bubble Beam Wooper: Mud Shot, Body Slam, Mud Bomb

It's always interesting to see how limitations in Pokémon GO can create a whole new meta. It's fun and surprising to see Wooper so low on the rankings here when, in the original Little Cup with the 500 CP limit, Wooper was much higher as one of the best counters to the dominant Bronzor.