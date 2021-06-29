Pokémon GO Battle League Season 8: Master League Meta June 2021

GO Battle League Season Eight is happening now in Pokémon GO. This time around, there is brand new content, including the GO Battle League exclusive Pokémon Mienfoo, available through Pokémon GO's PVP platform. Ultra League has wrapped up, and now it's time for Master League and Master League Classic, both of which have no CP limit. The standard Master League allows any Pokémon, while the Master League Classic creates a new meta by banning Pokémon that have been powered up with Candy XL. Let's take a look at the meta for the standard Master League.

GO Battle League graphic in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
GO Battle League graphic in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Master League are:

  1. Melmetal powered up with Candy XL: Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide
  2. Lugia powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast
  3. Dialga powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Breath, Iron Head, Draco Meteor
  4. Yveltal powered up with Candy XL: Snarl, Dark Pulse, Focus Blast
  5. Ho-Oh powered up with Candy XL: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake
  6. Zekrom powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Wild Charge
  7. Mewtwo powered up with Candy XL: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Focus Blast
  8. Mamoswine powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze
  9. Reshiram powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Overheat
  10. Shadow Mewtwo powered up with Candy XL: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Ice Beam
  11. Shadow Ho-Oh powered up with Candy XL: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake
  12. Shadow Mamoswine powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze
  13. Togekiss powered up with Candy XL: Charm, Ancient Power, Flamethrower
  14. Excadrill powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Drill Run, Rock Slide
  15. Incarnate Forme Landorus powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earth Power
  16. Snorlax powered up with Candy XL: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower
  17. Groudon powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake
  18. Therian Forme Landorus powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Superpower, Stone Edge
  19. Shadow Zapdos powered up with Candy XL: Thunder Shock, Drill Peck, Thunderbolt
  20. Altered Forme Giratina powered up with Candy XL: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak

