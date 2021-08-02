Pokémon GO Battle League Season 8: Ultra League Meta August 2021

GO Battle League Season Eight continues in Pokémon GO. This time around, there is brand new content, including the GO Battle League exclusive Pokémon Mienfoo, available through Pokémon GO's PVP platform. Season Eight has switched over to Ultra League, which has a CP limit of 2,500 per Pokémon. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Ultra League bouts right now.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Ultra League are:

Registeel powered up with Candy XL: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast Galarian Stunfisk powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Shadow Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Talonflame powered up with Candy XL: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Flame Charge Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak Steelix powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Tail, Earthquake, Crunch Regirock: Rock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast Politoed powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Blizzard Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Aloan Ninetails powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Dazzling Gleam Articuno: Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Hurricane Perrserker powered up with Candy XL: Shadow Claw, Close Combat, Foul Play Ferrothorn powered up with Candy XL: Bullett Seed, Power Whip, Flash Cannon Mandibuzz powered up with Candy XL: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace Meganium powered up with Candy XL: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Earthquake Shadow Nidoqueen powered up with Candy XL: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power Regice: Lock On, Blizzard, Earthquake

Not much has changed here since the last list, though Umbreon has fallen from the Top 20 with Regice taking its place. That doesn't mean that the Dark-type Eeveelution is that far off from the Top 20, though. Umbreon is still the overall 21st-ranked Pokémon when powered up with Candy XL and suited with the moves Snarl, Foul Play, and Last Resort.