Pokémon GO Battle League Season 8: Ultra Premier Meta August 2021
Comments
GO Battle League Season Eight is heading to the end of its run in Pokémon GO. This time around, there is brand new content, including the GO Battle League exclusive Pokémon Mienfoo, available through Pokémon GO's PVP platform. Season Eight has switched over to a strange mix of Master League, Master League Classic, and Ultra League Premier Cup, which has a CP limit of 2,500 per Pokémon. The standard Ultra League only has that restriction, while the Ultra League Premier Cup creates a new meta by banning Mythicals and Legendaries. Let's take a look at the meta for the Ultra League Premier Cup.
The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Ultra League Premier Cup are:
- Galarian Stunfisk powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake
- Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
- Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
- Shadow Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
- Jellicent powered up with Candy XL: Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball
- Sirfetch'd: Counter, Leaf Blade, Brave Bird
- Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
- Shadow Nidoqueen powered up with Candy XL: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power
- Scrafty powered up with Candy XL: Counter, Foul Play, Power-up Punch
- Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide
- Ferrothorn powered up with Candy XL: Bullet Seed, Power Whip, Flash Cannon
- Escavalier: Counter, Drill Run, Megahorn Shadow
- Mandibuzz powered up with Candy XL: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace
- Skarmory powered up with Candy XL: Air Slash, Brave Bird, Ski Attack
- Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide
- Meganium: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Earthquake
- Shadow Politoed: Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Earthquake
- Dragalge powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Tail, Aqua Tail, Outrage
- Politoed: Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Earthquake
- Drifblim powered up with Candy XL: Hex, Icy Wind, Shadow Ball