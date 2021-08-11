Pokémon GO Battle League Season 8: Ultra Premier Meta August 2021

GO Battle League Season Eight is heading to the end of its run in Pokémon GO. This time around, there is brand new content, including the GO Battle League exclusive Pokémon Mienfoo, available through Pokémon GO's PVP platform. Season Eight has switched over to a strange mix of Master League, Master League Classic, and Ultra League Premier Cup, which has a CP limit of 2,500 per Pokémon. The standard Ultra League only has that restriction, while the Ultra League Premier Cup creates a new meta by banning Mythicals and Legendaries. Let's take a look at the meta for the Ultra League Premier Cup.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Ultra League Premier Cup are:

Galarian Stunfisk powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Shadow Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Jellicent powered up with Candy XL: Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball Sirfetch'd: Counter, Leaf Blade, Brave Bird Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Shadow Nidoqueen powered up with Candy XL: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power Scrafty powered up with Candy XL: Counter, Foul Play, Power-up Punch Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Ferrothorn powered up with Candy XL: Bullet Seed, Power Whip, Flash Cannon Escavalier: Counter, Drill Run, Megahorn Shadow Mandibuzz powered up with Candy XL: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace Skarmory powered up with Candy XL: Air Slash, Brave Bird, Ski Attack Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Meganium: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Earthquake Shadow Politoed: Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Earthquake Dragalge powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Tail, Aqua Tail, Outrage Politoed: Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Earthquake Drifblim powered up with Candy XL: Hex, Icy Wind, Shadow Ball