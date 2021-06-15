Pokémon GO Battle League Season 8: Ultra Premier Meta June 2021
Comments
GO Battle League Season Eight is happening now in Pokémon GO. This time around, there is brand new content, including the GO Battle League exclusive Pokémon Mienfoo, available through Pokémon GO's PVP platform. Great League has wrapped up, and now it's time for Ultra League and Ultra League Premier Cup, both of which have a CP limit of 2,500 per Pokémon. The standard Ultra League only has that restriction, while the Ultra League Premier Cup creates a new meta by banning Mythicals and Legendaries. Let's take a look at the meta for the Ultra League Premier Cup.
The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Ultra League Premier Cup are:
- Galarian Stunfisk powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake
- Shadow Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
- Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
- Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
- Shadow Nidoqueen powered up with Candy XL: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power
- Dragalge powered up with Candy XL: Draogn Tail, Aqua Tail, Outrage
- Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
- Skarmory powered up with Candy XL: Air Slash, Brave Bird, Ski Attack
- Jellicent powered up with Candy XL: Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball
- Nidoqueen powered up with Candy XL: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power
- Sirfetch'd: Counter, Leaf Blade, Brave Bird
- Mandibuzz powered up with Candy XL: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace
- Scrafty powered up with Candy XL: Counter, Foul Play, Power-up Punch
- Ferrothorn powered up with Candy XL: Bullet Seed, Power Whip, Flash Cannon
- Shadow Skarmory powered up with Candy XL: Air Slash, Brave Burd, Sky Attack
- Drifblim powered up with Candy XL: Hex, Icy Wind, Shadow Ball
- Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide
- Escavalier: Counter, Drill Run, Megahorn
- Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot
- Aloan Ninetails powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Dazzling Gleam