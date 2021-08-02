Pokémon GO Battle League Ssn 8: Ultra League Remix Meta August 2021

GO Battle League Season Eight continues in Pokémon GO. This time around, there is brand new content, including the GO Battle League exclusive Pokémon Mienfoo, available through Pokémon GO's PVP platform. Season Eight has switched over to Ultra League, which has a CP limit of 2,500 per Pokémon. This time around, though, there is another option: Ultra League Remix. Ultra League Remix bans the Top 20 most-used species. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Ultra League Remix bouts right now.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Ultra League Remix are:

Galarian Stunfisk powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Defense Forme Deoxys powered up with Candy XL: Counter, Psycho Boost, Rock Slide Jellicent powered up with Candy XL: Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball Steelix powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Tail, Earthquake, Crunch Regirock: Rock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast Scrafty powered up with Candy XL: Counter, Foul Play, Power-up Punch Shadow Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Pulse, Shadow Ball Shadow Nidoqueen powered up with Candy XL: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power Mandibuzz powered up with Candy XL: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace Politoed powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Earthquake Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Meganium powered up with Candy XL: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Earthquake Shadow Politoed powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Earthquake Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Armored Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike, Dynamic Punch Aloan Ninetails powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Dazzling Gleam Nidoqueen powered up with Candy XL: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power Drifblim powered up with Candy XL: Hex, Icy Wind, Shadow Ball Regice: Lock On, Blizzard, Earthquake