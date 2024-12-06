Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, Necrozma, pokemon

Pokémon GO Brings Back Necrozma For Raid Day Event

If you missed Dusk Mane or Dawn Wings Necrozma during Pokémon GO Fest 2024, Niantic is giving you another shot with a Raid Day.

Article Summary Raid Day returns Necrozma with new Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings forms in Pokémon GO.

Event on December 14, 2024, offers increased Shiny chances and free Raid Passes.

Purchase an event ticket for extra bonuses like Rare Candy XL and 2× Stardust.

Fusion using Solar and Lunar Energy turns Necrozma into formidable forms.

Necromzma previously debuted during Pokémon GO Fest 2024 events. There, Trainers were able to use the Fusion mechanic, paring Necrozma with Lunala to make Dusk Wings Necrozma or with Solgaleo to make Dusk Mane Necrozma. Now, a new Raid Day event will bring back Necrozma for another go. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Necrozma Fusion Raid Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, December 14, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, December 14, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Event Bonuses: Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma will appear more frequently in raids. Trainers will have a chance to catch Necrozma after defeating Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necrozma. Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of seven). Increased chance to encounter Shiny Necrozma in raids. The Remote Raid Pass limit will increase to 20 from Friday, December 13, at 5:00 p.m. to Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. PST.

Event Ticket: An event ticket for this Raid Day will cost $5 USD and will include: Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 15) Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles 50% more XP from Raid Battles 2× Stardust from Raid Battles Niantic writes: "These bonuses will be effective on Saturday, December 14, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. local time."

An event ticket for this Raid Day will cost $5 USD and will include: Fusion Details: Trainers can fuse Necrozma and Solgaleo using 1,000 Solar Fusion Energy, 30 Necrozma Candy, and 30 Cosmog Candy. Trainers can fuse Necrozma and Lunala using 1,000 Lunar Fusion Energy, 30 Necrozma Candy, and 30 Cosmog Candy. Fused Necrozma will remain in this form until their Trainer separates them. Separating will not cost any Fusion Energy or Pokémon Candy. Solar Fusion Energy and Lunar Fusion Energy are very rare sources of power that can be used to fuse Necrozma into more formidable forms. Trainers can earn Solar Fusion Energy or Lunar Fusion Energy by defeating Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necrozma in Raid Battles.



