Pokémon GO Challenge Succeeds: Shiny Galarian Ponyta Unlocked

The Pokémon GO community has done it again! Niantic has announced that the Fairy Challenge was completed, which means that Pancham and Shiny Galarian Ponyta will be unlocked for the second half of the Luminous Legends X event. Let's get into the details.

The Fairy Challenge for Luminous Legends X was described as such on the official Pokémon GO blog:

…you can work with other Trainers to catch Fairy-type Pokémon—by doing so, you can unlock rewards during the second half of the event! From Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 12:00 a.m. UTC to Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 11:59pm UTC, you and other Trainers worldwide can work together to catch 500 million Fairy-type Pokémon in total. If the goal is met, special bonuses will be available from Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 17, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. A 3× Catch XP bonus will be active for the rest of the event. Pancham will make its Pokémon GO debut, appearing in raids for the rest of the event. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Galarian Ponyta! Shiny Galarian Ponyta will continue to be available after the event.

It only took the Pokémon GO community until May 7th to complete the challenge, which Niantic confirmed on Twitter. Now as far as how to obtain these Pokémon, we know that Galarian Ponyta is currently available in raids, as the encounter of the "Catch 15 Fairy-types" task from Pokéstops, and through AR Mapping encounters. Once we learn if there is going to be any additional ways to encounter this highly anticipated Pokémon, we will hit you with that new information.

As far as Pancham, however, we can indeed confirm that it will be hatching from 12 KM Strange Eggs. Currently, we know it will join the Strange Egg pool with the Luminous Legends Y event, which will begin on May 18th, so it is likely (but not specified) that it will be raid-exclusive before that.