Pokémon GO Closes Out Season Of Alola With "Alola To Alola" Event

Pokémon GO has announced the event that will close out the current Season of Alola. Let's get into the details of the Alola to Alola event.

Here's what's happening in Pokémon GO for the upcoming Alola to Alola event:

Date and time: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 10:00 AM to Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 8:00 PM.

Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 10:00 AM to Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 8:00 PM. Wild spawns: Common: Alolan Rattata, Cubone, Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek, Yungoos Rare: Alolan Meowth, Alolan Exeggutor

7km Eggs : Alolan Rattata, Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Alolan Diglett* Alolan Meowth, Alolan Geodude, Alolan Grimer, Dewpider, Fomantis, Stufful, Oranguru

: Alolan Rattata, Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Alolan Diglett* Alolan Meowth, Alolan Geodude, Alolan Grimer, Dewpider, Fomantis, Stufful, Oranguru Field Research: Tasks will lead to encounters with Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek, Yungoos.

Tasks will lead to encounters with Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek, Yungoos. Raids: Tier One: Alolan Rattata, Alolan Geodude, Alolan Diglett, Alolan Grimer, Rockruff Tier Three: Alolan Raichu, Alolan Exeggutor, Alolan Marowak Tier Five: Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, Tapu Fini

Collection Challenge: Completing this challenge will result in 15,000 XP, 15 Ultra Balls, and an encounter with Rockruff. Rockruff is so far Gym/Egg-exclusive which gives it a higher Shiny rate, so this is a pretty cool reward.

Completing this challenge will result in 15,000 XP, 15 Ultra Balls, and an encounter with Rockruff. Rockruff is so far Gym/Egg-exclusive which gives it a higher Shiny rate, so this is a pretty cool reward. Evolution bonus: For the first time ever, we're going to be able evolve Cubone up to Alolan Marowak. This Alolan Marowak will know the Charged Attack Shadow Bone. Seems like this means we'll likely be able to evolve our Shiny Shadow Cubones up to Shiny Shadow Alolan Marowak, which is, to me, potentially the coolest aspect of this event.

For the first time ever, we're going to be able evolve Cubone up to Alolan Marowak. This Alolan Marowak will know the Charged Attack Shadow Bone. Seems like this means we'll likely be able to evolve our Shiny Shadow Cubones up to Shiny Shadow Alolan Marowak, which is, to me, potentially the coolest aspect of this event. Event bonuses: Double Stardust from opening Gifts.



Now, there is a bit about this event that is more complex than usual. Trainers who completed all four Season of Alola Special Research questlines can unlock a fifth Special Research that you will be able to customize. Details from Niantic are:

Trainers can choose between Melemele Island, Akala Island, Ula'Ula Island and Poni Island adventures to enjoy different tasks and rewards based on their selection[…] Tickets to access the end-of-Season Special story will also be available in the shop for $4.99 USD (or equivalent pricing tier). Trainers who obtain the end-of-Season Special Research story by completing the four individual Special Research paths will be able to purchase the ticket in the shop for additional rewards.

Find out more about the differences at the Pokémon GO blog.