Pokémon GO Countdown: 5 Days Until GO Fest 2021

The countdown to GO Fest 2021 in Pokémon GO has begun! This is the second year in a row that Niantic is hosting GO Fest as a remote event, allowing players to participate in the festivities from home for a fraction of last year's price. GO Fest 2021 will run on Saturday, July 17th from 10 AM through 6 PM and Sunday, July 18th from 10 AM – 6 PM. Day One will focus mostly on Pokémon in the wild, with habitat-themed hours and a boosted Shiny rate. Day Two will focus on raids, with every Legendary Pokémon featured in the history of the game (at least one Forme of each) coming back to Tier Fives. As we get closer and closer to the launch of GO Fest 2021, you can stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for coverage of the event as well as helpful preparation guides.

Today, let's cover Pokémon storage tips. Keep in mind that these Pokémon GO guides are meant to optimize gameplay, so I'm writing this assuming that players are willing to maximize their storage. If you are unable to do that, you can check out my other tips to take advantage of whatever storage limit you have.

Start the event with at least 1000 spots each day. If you are able to, this is going to enable you to grind out the event without worrying about hitting the storage cap at a crucial moment. If you are not able to have that much storage in Pokémon GO, set an alarm to go off at the 55th minute of each hour. Spend five minutes transferring your newly caught Pokémon. Search 4* and, if you want to keep 3*s, search those as well.

Don't just sort by "recent" to transfer when clearing out storage in Pokémon GO. Do that first, yes, but you'd be surprised by how many extras have slipped through the cracks. What I've personally done is this: I'll sort by number and, every day, I'll go through a full generation. I noticed things such as the fact that I was keeping way too many Kanto regionals to trade in case someone needed them. Between me catching those and today, they've been available twice more. Easy transfers.

You can only do so many Special Trades. Outside of events like GO Fest, you are limited to one Special Trade a day in Pokémon GO. Keeping twenty of each Legendary Pokémon for swaps isn't the best plan, because if you're a player with all those saved… well, you're going to end up catching a lot more. Transfer 'em. It'll make GO Fest 2021 run so much more smoothly.

Same is true for Community Day Shinies. Does it hurt? Yeah. Do you need 25 Shiny Weedle? I think you know the answer.

Before transferring, be sure to Favorite every single Pokémon that you want to keep. It's such a sad moment when you realize you've transferred an old buddy, so be sure to avoid that with a simple click.

To tune in to all of our GO Fest 2021 coverage, be sure to check our event tag every day.

DAYS REMAINING UNTIL POKÉMON GO FEST 2021:

5