Pokémon GO Developer Niantic Launches Creature-Based Game, Peridot

Niantic Labs has announced a new creature-based game, Peridot. Niantic is the mobile developer best known for adapting major franchises into AR games that encourage real-world exploration. Their previous hits include the 2021 launch Pikmin Bloom based on the Nintendo franchise, the now-canceled Harry Potter: Wizards Unite that involved the players in a post-Deathly Hallows interactive narrative, and, of course, their biggest hit, Pokémon GO. Since its launch in 2016, Pokémon GO has been and remains one of the world's biggest games with an incredible active fanbase. However, Niantic doesn't just adapt previously existing franchises, as it was their original game Ingress that originally put the company on the map. Now, Pokémon GO players may be interested to learn that Peridot, which will feature colorful creatures, is a brand new, original IP for Niantic.

Here's what Niantic had to say about the upcoming launch of Peridot:

Niantic is excited to announce its newest game: Peridot, which will be entering soft launch in select markets soon. Peridot is an all new, real-world AR mobile game, and original franchise that puts the joy of caring for, raising, and breeding adorable one-of-a-kind creatures in your hands. You can view a brief video here. After thousands of years of slumber, Peridots (or Dots for short) are waking to a world vastly different from the one in which they used to roam, and they'll need help to protect them from extinction. Players will foster their own Peridots and take them on the journey from birth to adulthood. As players explore the world with their Dots, they'll get to learn more about their cute new friends, develop a bond as they nurture and play with them, and work with other players to diversify their species.

You can preview screenshots of Peridot from Niantic Labs before its launch right here at Bleeding Cool.

Stay tuned for news regarding the upcoming soft launch of Peridot.